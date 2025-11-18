Caroline Mani says farewell to UCI cyclocross career, Kerry Werner to make Nationals his retirement race - North American Roundup

Kerry Werner on his way to UCI race win at Nash Dash in 2024

Caroline Mani (Velomafia p/b Bikeflights) earned her 40th career UCI cyclocross victory this past weekend in the C1 elite women's race at Boulder Cup, held at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, Colorado. On Sunday she succumbed to a flat tyre and relentless speed from under-23-aged riders Makena Kellerman and Cassidy Hickey, and the 39-year-old finished third.

The five-time French national 'cross champion had considered retirement across the past two seasons, but decided to make the 2025-2026 season her 20th and final. 2016 was her most prolific season when she earned the silver medal at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Zolder and the bronze medal at the European Championships in Pontchâteau

Teammate Kerry Werner, who last year won a third elite men's 'cross title in the singlespeed division, is also heading toward retirement. The US rider has 37 career UCI victories and will make the C2 doubleheader at North Carolina Grand Prix his final regular-season races, with plans to compete a 12th time at US Cyclocross Nationals, the singlespeed race on December 12 and the elite men's race on December 14.

"Yeah, Nationals will be my retirement race," Werner told Cyclingnews. "It's feasible that I could go back and continue to race singlespeed in the foreseeable future, that'd be cool.

"I've got a lot of history at the North Carolina Grand Prix, it wasn't my first UCI race but it was my first UCI win."

Werner has 11 victories at NCGP, his last coming in 2022 at the same venue in Jackson Park. His pro career started after attending school at Lees-McRae College, two hours north of this weekend's races in Hendersonville, NC. While the event in NC is special as a "full circle" end to his career, he said he will remember the community of 'cross more than the victories.

"It would be cool to also try to win next weekend and get my first and last win at the same race. One thing that is missing from my trophy case is the national championship title [elite men]. I got a Pan Am title in 2019 but never a national championship. But the community I have built with all the people who race 'cross, that's what I'm proud of. Results are great but the amount of fun that I've had with like-minded people [has been rewarding], and I've have been proud to motivate other people to do different things in the sport."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Abby Cole goes two-for-two at opening EuroCrossAcademy race in Netherlands

WorldTour pro AJ August was a participant of the EuroCrossAcademy (Image credit: @cyclephotos)

A dozen US teenagers were in the Netherlands for two weeks, November 11-24, with EuroCrossAcademy, the block of racing and training to join different riders from different domestic programmes for "holistic student-athlete development and growth".

Run by Geoff Proctor, the programme began in 2003 as EuroCross Camp to help athletes prepare for CX World Championships, and has grown into a non-profit, EuroCrossAcademy (ECA), which now provides summer camps in Montana and Vermont as well as blocks of European racing experience as part of the development process for US junior riders. Proctor stressed that "character development" for 15-16 and 17-18 year old boys and girls was a heavy emphasis, not just the exposure to the other 'C's' - European competitions, courses and conditions.

The ECA 15-16 contingent opened their session with rides in the forest and sand around Hattem, guided by Dutch coach Bert Jan Hamer and women's elite pro Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon). Misty and muddy conditions on Saturday's opening round of competitions led to a win by Abby Cole. Racing was still wet on Sunday at Spijkenisse near Rotterdam on Sunday, with Cole going two-for-two and Lukas Young finishing fifth.

Next weekend the ECA 15-16s will race Hilversum on Saturday and Venlo on Sunday. Look for rider diaries on Cyclingnews soon.

ECA 15-16 rider roster 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Student-Athlete Hometown, State 2025–26 Official CX Team Name Lilly Cole (15) East Granby, CT Competitive Edge Racing Abby Cole (15) East Granby, CT Competitive Edge Racing Ava White (15) Elkins, WV Blue Ridge Cross Kinsley Oberding (15) Apple Valley, MN Donovan Racing Zoe McGuire (16) Clifton Park, NY Grey Ghost STARS Elena Svenstrup (16) Tiverton, RI AP-CCB Junior Development Severin McCarter (15) Lawrence, KS Steve Tilford Foundation Josiah Bower (15) Cranberry Township, PA Finkraft Junior Cycling Team Lukas Young (16) Leonberg, Germany Golazo Young Lions Luke Johnson (16) Waukesha, WI Finkraft Junior Cycling Team Paxton Summers (16) Baltimore, MD FinKraft Junior Cycling Team Emmett Davis (16) Missoula, MT Team Stampede / Five Valley Velo

One more week to ride Unbound Gravel 200 indoors in 'Spotlight' challenge

One of the courses available from ROUVY in the Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight is the Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: ROUVY)

ROUVY users have the opportunity to take in the scenery and ride five off-road adventures through the new Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight. Courses include five Life Time Grand Prix events, including Sea Otter Classic Gravel, Unbound Gravel and Big Sugar Gravel.

Participants who finish any challenge in the Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight by November 23, 7:00 p.m. EDT, will automatically be eligible for the chance to win a GS1 RIVAL XPLR gravel bike from Ventum valued at US $5,000. Challenges include Taste The Dust, Rougher Line, and Ready To Rumble. The grand prize draw will be held at the end of November.

In addition to three routes that are part of the Life Time Grand Prix series, the Spotlight offers courses for Crusher in the Tushar and The Rad Dirt Fest.