Caroline Mani says farewell to UCI cyclocross career, Kerry Werner to make Nationals his retirement race - North American Roundup

News
By published

EuroCrossAcademy begins block of racing in Netherlands and ROUVY offers Spotlight challenge through November 23 for five Life Time events

Kerry Werner on his way to victory on day one 2024 Nash Dash
Kerry Werner on his way to UCI race win at Nash Dash in 2024 (Image credit: Ethic Creative Works)

Caroline Mani (Velomafia p/b Bikeflights) earned her 40th career UCI cyclocross victory this past weekend in the C1 elite women's race at Boulder Cup, held at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, Colorado. On Sunday she succumbed to a flat tyre and relentless speed from under-23-aged riders Makena Kellerman and Cassidy Hickey, and the 39-year-old finished third.

The five-time French national 'cross champion had considered retirement across the past two seasons, but decided to make the 2025-2026 season her 20th and final. 2016 was her most prolific season when she earned the silver medal at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Zolder and the bronze medal at the European Championships in Pontchâteau

Abby Cole goes two-for-two at opening EuroCrossAcademy race in Netherlands

AJ August EuroCrossAcademy

WorldTour pro AJ August was a participant of the EuroCrossAcademy (Image credit: @cyclephotos)

A dozen US teenagers were in the Netherlands for two weeks, November 11-24, with EuroCrossAcademy, the block of racing and training to join different riders from different domestic programmes for "holistic student-athlete development and growth".

Run by Geoff Proctor, the programme began in 2003 as EuroCross Camp to help athletes prepare for CX World Championships, and has grown into a non-profit, EuroCrossAcademy (ECA), which now provides summer camps in Montana and Vermont as well as blocks of European racing experience as part of the development process for US junior riders. Proctor stressed that "character development" for 15-16 and 17-18 year old boys and girls was a heavy emphasis, not just the exposure to the other 'C's' - European competitions, courses and conditions.

The ECA 15-16 contingent opened their session with rides in the forest and sand around Hattem, guided by Dutch coach Bert Jan Hamer and women's elite pro Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon). Misty and muddy conditions on Saturday's opening round of competitions led to a win by Abby Cole. Racing was still wet on Sunday at Spijkenisse near Rotterdam on Sunday, with Cole going two-for-two and Lukas Young finishing fifth.

Next weekend the ECA 15-16s will race Hilversum on Saturday and Venlo on Sunday. Look for rider diaries on Cyclingnews soon.

ECA 15-16 rider roster 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Student-Athlete

Hometown, State

2025–26 Official CX Team Name

Lilly Cole (15)

East Granby, CT

Competitive Edge Racing

Abby Cole (15)

East Granby, CT

Competitive Edge Racing

Ava White (15)

Elkins, WV

Blue Ridge Cross

Kinsley Oberding (15)

Apple Valley, MN

Donovan Racing

Zoe McGuire (16)

Clifton Park, NY

Grey Ghost STARS

Elena Svenstrup (16)

Tiverton, RI

AP-CCB Junior Development

Severin McCarter (15)

Lawrence, KS

Steve Tilford Foundation

Josiah Bower (15)

Cranberry Township, PA

Finkraft Junior Cycling Team

Lukas Young (16)

Leonberg, Germany

Golazo Young Lions

Luke Johnson (16)

Waukesha, WI

Finkraft Junior Cycling Team

Paxton Summers (16)

Baltimore, MD

FinKraft Junior Cycling Team

Emmett Davis (16)

Missoula, MT

Team Stampede / Five Valley Velo

One more week to ride Unbound Gravel 200 indoors in 'Spotlight' challenge

One of the courses available from ROUVY in the Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight is the Sea Otter Classic Gravel

One of the courses available from ROUVY in the Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight is the Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: ROUVY)

ROUVY users have the opportunity to take in the scenery and ride five off-road adventures through the new Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight. Courses include five Life Time Grand Prix events, including Sea Otter Classic Gravel, Unbound Gravel and Big Sugar Gravel.

Participants who finish any challenge in the Life Time Gravel Events Spotlight by November 23, 7:00 p.m. EDT, will automatically be eligible for the chance to win a GS1 RIVAL XPLR gravel bike from Ventum valued at US $5,000. Challenges include Taste The Dust, Rougher Line, and Ready To Rumble. The grand prize draw will be held at the end of November.

In addition to three routes that are part of the Life Time Grand Prix series, the Spotlight offers courses for Crusher in the Tushar and The Rad Dirt Fest.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.