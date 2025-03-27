Classic Brugge-De Panne Women - LIVE

Peloton tackles 152.7km from Bruges to De Panne in mid-week Classic

Route for 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne

Race situation

Welcome to live coverage of the eighth edition of the women's Brugge - De Panne 

This race is one for the sprinter’s and all of the fastest riders in the women’s WorldTour are here including European Champion Lorena Wiebes as well as Charlotte Kool, 2024 winner Elisa Balsamo and Chiara Consonni. 

It’s a pan-flat course which in previous editions has seen crosswind action on the infamous De Moeren. Today, however, the sun is shining and there is very little wind meaning we are likely to see the race come down to a bunch sprint. 

The men's peloton faced similar conditions yesterday resulting in a crash-filled finale that took out many of the favourites. The women will be hoping to avoid a similar outcome today, but will teams be able to make it hard enough to thin down the field without any crosswinds? 

The riders are off for the neutral start, they have 8.5km before the official start in Bruges. 

After her victory at Sanremo women at the weekend, Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime goes into this race as the favourite having demonstrated the form she is in. Of course, the hills of Sanremo are very different to the flat and technical roads in Belgium but the Dutch rider has also shown herself to be pretty adept in a straight sprint, too. 

Charlotte Kool has been Wiebes' closest rival for some time, however the Team Picnic - PostNL rider has been unable to get the better of her compatriot so far this season, including in UAE Tour where she had previously managed to beat Wiebes. Can the 25-year-old find the speed to take her first De Panne victory today? 

Lidl - Trek's Elisa Balsamo is another fast finisher to watch today. The former World Champion has one Women's WorldTour victory under her belt already this season from Trofeo Alfredo Binda earlier this month but hasn't always been able to match the pure speed of Wiebes. The Italian does have a strong team around her, however, including new teammates Anna Henderson and Emma Norsgaard.

Official start

Bright blue skies in Bruges! 

146 km to go

