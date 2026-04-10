La Vuelta Femenina past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions from 2015 to 2025

Demi Vollering won a second title, this time for FDJ - SUEZ, of La Vuelta Femenina in 2025 (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates winning La Vuelta Feminina 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Results

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ

2024

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar

2022

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar

2021

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar

2020

Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT

2019

Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor

2018

Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Ssunweb

2017

Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5

2016

Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5

2015

Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cippolini

TOPICS
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