'This is one of the harder sprint stages to do' - Wiebes takes confidence from sprint victory at UAE Tour Women

Quasi-unbeatable sprinter speaks about the details of her craft

MADINAT ZAYED, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 1 a 111km stage from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed on February 05, 2026 in Madinat Zayed, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes after winning stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) continued her string of sprint victories on stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women, emerging on the final 100 metres to win the opening stage for the third time in a row.

Wiebes is now unbeaten in a sprint since July 2024, but a new season always starts with a clean slate, and winning her first race gives the 26-year-old confidence for the challenges to come in 2026.

