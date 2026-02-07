'You have to try something' to break Lorena Wiebes' sprint dominance, but EF Education-Oatly's efforts fall short at UAE Tour Women

Solo attacker Nina Berton had hoped for company in her stage 3 breakaway but insists you have to attack to beat Wiebes on flat stages

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 07: Nina Berton of Luxembourg and Team EF Education-Oatly competes in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 3 a 145km stage from Abu Dhabi TeamLab Phenomena to Abu Dhabi Breakwater on February 07, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
EF's Nina Berton spent the final part of the stage solo, but was reeled back in (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-Oatly's Nina Berton animated the last 40km of stage 3 of the UAE Tour Women with a solo breakaway before being caught on the final 5km.

The 24-year-old Luxembourger hadn’t planned to go on the attack alone but committed to the move which she said is the only way to beat eventual stage winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).

She echoed what UAE Team ADQ sprint coach André Greipel also said, that if Wiebes can't be beaten to the line the only option is to try to get ahead without her.

"If a few of the other teams had gone with me and left the chase to SD Worx, then it could have come true. That’s how you can win races against Lorena, not if you just wait for the sprint. That’s what we tried, nobody went with me, but if you don’t try, you can’t win," Berton explained.

It wasn’t the first time Berton went off the front in Abu Dhabi as she had attacked on the same stage last year, inspired by Amber Kraak’s victory from a breakaway in 2024.

"I saw last year that, actually, if the bunch lets it go and waits for too long, it can work, and we also saw it two years ago. You have to try something, and we did it. Maybe next time, it works," Berton concluded, already looking to the future for the next opportunity to foil the sprinters’ plans.

