Maeva Squiban crashes out of the breakaway during stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes

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The French rider crashed on a descent inside the final 16km, UAE Team L'IMAD medical update says fractures ruled out after examinations

Maeva Squiban (UAE Team L&#039;IMAD) during stage 8 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Maeva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maëva Squiban, a stage winner from the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, crashed hard on Saturday's stage 8 into Nice.

The UAE Team L'IMAD rider was in the day's breakaway with Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek), but on the descent from one of two late climbs, the Côte de Colomars, she crashed on a hairpin bend.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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