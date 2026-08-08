Maeva Squiban crashes out of the breakaway during stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes

Maëva Squiban, a stage winner from the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, crashed hard on Saturday's stage 8 into Nice.

The UAE Team L'IMAD rider was in the day's breakaway with Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek), but on the descent from one of two late climbs, the Côte de Colomars, she crashed on a hairpin bend.

Landing on her left side, she jumped straight back on her bike and continued, but was in considerable pain as the peloton began to close in on her.

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Though she received assistance from medical staff on a motorbike, afterwards holding her left wrist and sitting unevenly on her bike.

A team medical update later on Saturday said that the rider was taken to hospital in Nice for further examinations after completing the stage.

"The examinations ruled out any fractures or serious injuries, revealing only bruises and superficial wounds," said the team in an update on social media. "Tomorrow, the team’s medical staff will assess Maeva’s condition and will make a decision on whether she will take the start of the final stage in Nice."

Squiban shot to fame at last year's Tour, winning two stages in her home race, both from breakaways. Saturday's stage was her first breakaway of this year's race and she would have been hoping for a similar result.

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There's another CRASH 💥 This time Maëva Squiban is down. pic.twitter.com/Ib3dQbsUMjAugust 8, 2026