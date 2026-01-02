Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition overview Date April 19, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Start time Row 4 - Cell 1 Finish time Row 5 - Cell 1 Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Previous winner Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime)

The final podium of Amstel Gold Race Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition information

Scheduled for April 19, the 2026 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition is the first of the three Ardennes Classics. It is followed by the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on Sunday April 26.

Held on the same day as the men’s race, the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition began in 2001, and for three years, the course covered nine climbs, including the Cauberg. Organisers then suspended the women’s race, stating that they did not have enough resources to support both events on the same day, and the Holland Hills Classic was held in Limburg to fill the gap.

In 2017, the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition returned to the schedule as part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour with Anna van der Breggen taking the win. The race was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, and had a modified 17-km circuit event in 2021.

Won by Marianne Vos, the 2021 edition turned out to be one of the most dynamic editions of the women’s race with an explosion of attacks from start to finish. The technical aspects of the circuit and the punchy climbs, 21 in total, offered cycling fans an aggressive style of racing.

In 2022, Marta Cavalli attacked from a group of seven riders and held off the chase and had enough time to raise her arms in victory. Demi Vollering was second and Liane Lippert took third in a tight sprint for the final podium spot.

After two back-to-back runner-up placings, Vollering finally claimed victory in 2023 after making her move on the Cauberg and riding to the line solo. Her teammate Lotte Kopecky beat Shirin van Anrooij in the sprint for second place.

In 2024, Vos returned to the top step taking the victory with a bike throw as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) started her celebration too soon. Wiebes took second and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.

in 2025, Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won alone just seven seconds ahead of a group of four, where Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) came around Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the final metres to take the runner-up spot.

