Africa's newest star Tsige Kahsay Kiros signs for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's development team

News
By published

'She will be one of the strongest climbers in our team, but we must continue to slowly develop her as a rider' says sports director Gosia Jasinska

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kahsay Tsige Kiros and Team Ethiopia reacts after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Junior Road Race a 74km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 27, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethiopia's Tsige Kahsay Kiros has secured a three-year contract with Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation, the development team signing the 18-year-old after she delivered impressive progress the last 12 months while racing for her domestic Mesfin Cycling Team and also with the UCI’s World Cycling Centre (WCC) 'Africa 2025' rider development programme.

The rising African rider is looking forward to officially joining Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation in just over one month’s time.

“For 2026, I hope I am going to have good races and good times with the team. From now on, I want better results than before. I am going to race with bigger teams, but I hope I can still make results. Thank you so much Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto for giving me this opportunity.”

Kahsay Kiros was represented in this deal by Alex Carera, the agent of her hero Tadej Pogačar and Biniam Girmay.

We next saw her at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda in late September in the Women’s Junior Road Race. Commentator Hannah Walker talked excitedly about her as she went on the attack from the start, blowing the peloton apart on the first big climb and finishing seventh overall from among the 77 riders.

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of the peloton competing during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Junior Road Race a 74km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 27, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tsige Kahsay Kiro in the yellow shouldered jersey of Ethiopia tucked up near the front of the field at the Junior Women's road race at the 2025 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI President David Lappartient was also quick to congratulate Kahsay Kiros after the finish line, animatedly describing how the performance of the recently discovered rider was a huge moment for the Africa 2025 programme.

Additionally when, after the top 10 result, coach Clint Trevino Hendricks was asked about Kahsay Kiros' future he told Cyclingnews "she will win the Tour de France Femmes one day".

She then followed this up with the double at the African Continental Cycling Championships in Kenya last week, winning both the Women's Junior ITT and Road Race champion jerseys.

“She is a very talented African rider," said Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation sports director Gosia Jasinska. "I saw her for the first time at Tour de l’Avenir, where she raced against U23 riders. I remember the second-last stage – she crashed and had to stop, and I was following the Polish national riders in the car.

"Tsige started behind their group, and on the long climb she caught and then dropped them. She was very impressive in the climbs. That was the moment I thought, ‘wow, she is a very good rider.’ I was very impressed with her.”

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation have taken eight African riders onto their squad since their inception in 2022, so have experience in helping riders from the region launch into the highly competitive international cycling scene.

"For sure she will be one of the strongest climbers in our team, but we must continue to slowly develop her as a rider," said Jasinska. "Helping her with her aspects like her skills on the bike, race tactics, living and racing more often in Europe and even her confidence with English.

"We will learn from each other, and she can be a key part of the team. I think it will be a very big point to work with the girls together.”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.