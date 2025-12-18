'Something for people higher up than me' – Geraint Thomas keeps quiet on rumours that Oscar Onley will race for Ineos Grenadiers in 2026

Ineos director of racing settling into new role with squad after 2025 retirement

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thoams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers' new director of racing Geraint Thomas said that he has no new information to provide on the swirl of rumours that top-five Tour de France finisher Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) may end up racing with Ineos Grenadiers in 2025.

Onley has been repeatedly linked with Ineos Grenadiers, although so far there have been no direct recent comments from either the team or the rider on the possible signing.

When asked about it by Cyclingnews at the Vuelta a España presentation on Wednesday evening, Thomas was not willing to open up on the current state of play.

Whilst the Onley rumours will not evaporate until a clear direction of travel emerges for the young British racer, Wednesday saw the Vuelta a España 2026 route published in full, starting on roads that as a Monaco resident of 13 years standing, Thomas knows very well indeed.

"It's a hard race and looks as hard as ever. The opening time trial is going to be amazing, very technical and grippy, it'll be a good first test," he said. "It'd be good for a guy like [Primož] Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to gain some time on the climbers, so it's definitely going to be key."

That said, there is speculation amongst the Spanish media that Carlos Rodríguez, as a rider hailing from the region of Granada and who grew up in Almuñecar, one of the Vuelta's stage start towns, will likely be heavily involved.

