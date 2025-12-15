Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation complete 2026 roster with double Eritrean national champion

News
By published

Monaliza Araya Chneslasie is the fifth new signing for WorldTour team's development squad

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Monalisa Chneslasie of Team Eritrea competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Under 23 Road Race a 119,3 km one day race from Kigali to Kigali on September 25, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Monaliza Araya Chneslasie at the World Championships in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon SRAM zondacrypto Generation have completed their 2026 roster with the signing of reigning double Eritrean National Champion Monaliza Araya Chneslasie, on a two-year deal.

Araya Chneslasie is the fifth new signing made by the WorldTour team's Continental development squad, joining Germany's Sophie Alisch, Italian rider Erja Bianchi, Poland's Weronika Wąsaty and the exciting rising Ethiopian talent, Tsige Kahsay Kiros.

The five new signings join five continuing riders to complete the roster, with Valentina Corvi, Jule Märkl, Joëlle Messemer, Awen Roberts and 2025 Zwift Academy winner, Emily Dixon, continuing into next season.

"When I was a child, I used a bike to go to school, and that’s when I started to love cycling," said Araya Chneslasie. "I also enjoyed watching races in our village."

"I saw that she was very motivated and determined, and that she was one of the strongest African riders in the Worlds road race. After the race, we spoke together and I saw a lot of passion in her; she wanted to go to Europe to race her bike and to show that she’s a capable rider.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.