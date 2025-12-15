Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation complete 2026 roster with double Eritrean national champion

Canyon SRAM zondacrypto Generation have completed their 2026 roster with the signing of reigning double Eritrean National Champion Monaliza Araya Chneslasie, on a two-year deal.

Araya Chneslasie is the fifth new signing made by the WorldTour team's Continental development squad, joining Germany's Sophie Alisch, Italian rider Erja Bianchi, Poland's Weronika Wąsaty and the exciting rising Ethiopian talent, Tsige Kahsay Kiros.

The five new signings join five continuing riders to complete the roster, with Valentina Corvi, Jule Märkl, Joëlle Messemer, Awen Roberts and 2025 Zwift Academy winner, Emily Dixon, continuing into next season.

After only racing in Africa throughout her first five racing seasons, this will be 22-year-old Araya Chneslasie's first season on a UCI team.

"I am so excited to be part of the team. In my first season, I expect to learn a lot, to be competitive in the races I will take part in, and to aim for good results," said the Eritrean via the team's website.

The team highlighted Eritrean influences in her pursuit of a racing career, following the success of the likes of Daniel Teklehaimanot and Biniam Girmay, who have blazed a trail for Black Africans in cycling over the past 15 years.

"When I was a child, I used a bike to go to school, and that’s when I started to love cycling," said Araya Chneslasie. "I also enjoyed watching races in our village."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team laid out big dreams for the Eritrean, who made contact with them to try and secure a place and race in Europe this past season. One of her long-term ambitions is to become the best time trialist in Africa.

"I met Monaliza at the World Championship in Rwanda, and a few weeks before that we had already been in contact because she wanted to join our team," recalled sports director Gosia Jasinska.

"I saw that she was very motivated and determined, and that she was one of the strongest African riders in the Worlds road race. After the race, we spoke together and I saw a lot of passion in her; she wanted to go to Europe to race her bike and to show that she’s a capable rider.

"I think she has the potential to be a strong puncheur and also a good time trialist. We will need to work on her bike skills and communication, but that aside, she has a huge passion for cycling. I believe this is the key to growing into a great rider, because without that passion, nothing truly amazing will happen."