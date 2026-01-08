'We want a victory in a major Classic' - Soudal-QuickStep returns to their roots, turning the page on Remco Evenepoel era in 2026

While the 2025 Soudal-QuickStep team presentation in Calpe, Spain, marked the farewell of team manager Patrick Lefevere, this year's presentation marked the end of the Remco Evenepoel era and the start of a new chapter for the Belgian squad.

Evenepoel's victories were included in a highlights video reel shown at the start of the team presentation, but team manager Jurgen Foré avoided mentioning Evenepoel's name as he highlighted the team's 54 victories in 2025.

Foré refuted any negative effects from the four-time world champion’s departure to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the team. Instead, he preferred to describe 2026 as the start of a new chapter for the team. It is a fourth major transition in the team’s long history, which includes the Mapei chapter in the 1990s, the Tom Boonen years, and then the transition to supporting Evenepoel in the Grand Tours for the last five seasons.

The divorce with Evenepoel played out during the summer and second half of the 2025 season, and now Soudal-QuickStep are keen to move on. To mark the moment of change, they used the team presentation to announce that Soudal had extended their title sponsorship through 2030, and Paul Magnier, who had a deal through 2027, further extended his contract until 2029.

The development team has also been strengthened, with Tim Declercq added as a coach after retiring in 2025. Six development riders have stepped up to the WorldTour team in recent years.

"It's always better to develop talent than buy it," Foré said, perhaps in a subtle dig at Red Bull for spending a large amount to sign Evenepoel.

The contract extensions of Magnier and Soudal suggest that the team’s future is secure and focused on a new long-term strategy.

Magnier is still only 21 but surely one of the future stars of the sport as a sprinter and perhaps as a Classics winner. He has the talent to win anything from Milan-San Remo to Paris-Roubaix, and Soudal-QuickStep seems the right team to help him succeed.

"I'm really looking forward to the next three years," Magnier said, prompting a special video reel of his contract announcement.

"It was important to feel the team is confident in me and that they will help me develop and grow. I hope to do it as fast as possible and win the biggest races in the world."

Evenepoel reportedly paid €6 million to break his contract a year early and move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. Foré appears to have used the money well and worked strategically to rebuild Soudal-QuickStep and return to their roots as a Classics team.

New signings for 2026 include Dylan van Baarle, Jasper Stuyven, Steff Cras, and Fabio Van den Bossche, while Alberto Dainese was hired as a third sprint option. Mattia Cattaneo left for Red Bull with Evenepoel, while Luke Lamperti moved on to EF Education-EasyPost, but Tour de France Mount Ventoux stage winner Valentin Paret-Peintre has extended his contract until the end of 2028. He is still only 24 but is a proven mountain stage winner.

Veteran Mikel Landa remains and is expected to target the Giro d'Italia after crashing out so early in the 2025 race. Ilan Van Wilder, Junior Lecerf, and others will have more opportunities in smaller stage races as they step out of Evenepoel's shadow. Similarly, Ethan Hayter, who won five time trials in 2025 and appears back to his best, should also have more freedom to go for personal results.

Landa is now 36 but returned to form via the Vuelta. "I'm happy to finish the season racing, and now I'm ready for a new one. I'm 25 anymore, but I feel ready for 2026, " he said.

There was a sense of freedom and opportunity at the team presentation in Calpe. Evenepoel's focus and raw ambition have been replaced by a more unified and opportunistic atmosphere.

"2025 was a great year, and I can never forget helping Valentin win the Tour stage. I take it step by step, but I hope to grow as a leader now and keep improving," Van Wilder said.

The Classics squad was last on stage during the presentation, highlighting Soudal-QuickStep's ambitions.

Tim Merlier is included in the Classics group and will target the biggest sprints but also Gent-Wevelgem, Scheldeprijs, and other big one-day races.

"I want to win as much as possible, but the main goals are the Classics and the Tour, of course," he said.

Foré set his riders some goals for 2026 but overall success in the Tour de France is no longer an objective. Instead, Soudal-QuickStep will target stages in the Giro, Tour, and Vuelta.

"I hope to see some bold racing. We hope to win on all terrains: sprints, mountains, time trials and breakaways," Foré said.

"We want a victory in a major Classic, and of course the Flemish and Ardennes Classics have a special place in our hearts. Grand Tours stages are also important to show off our sponsors.

"This group has everything we're looking for; both youth and experience. It's about results but also about the culture and how they integrate. I have full confidence in everyone."

The team presentation ended with a new mantra of 'Strength in numbers, with Foré thanking all the team's hard-working staff and calling them on stage for a full team photograph.

Soudal-QuickStep is no longer just about one rider.