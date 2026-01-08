'We want a victory in a major Classic' - Soudal-QuickStep returns to their roots, turning the page on Remco Evenepoel era in 2026

Paul Magnier extends until 2029 as Soudal back new Classics focus until 2030

CALPE, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step (R) during the Team Soudal Quick-Step 2026, Media Day on January 08, 2026 in Calpe, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Soudal-Quickstep during their training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the 2025 Soudal-QuickStep team presentation in Calpe, Spain, marked the farewell of team manager Patrick Lefevere, this year's presentation marked the end of the Remco Evenepoel era and the start of a new chapter for the Belgian squad.

Evenepoel's victories were included in a highlights video reel shown at the start of the team presentation, but team manager Jurgen Foré avoided mentioning Evenepoel's name as he highlighted the team's 54 victories in 2025.

Foré refuted any negative effects from the four-time world champion’s departure to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the team. Instead, he preferred to describe 2026 as the start of a new chapter for the team. It is a fourth major transition in the team’s long history, which includes the Mapei chapter in the 1990s, the Tom Boonen years, and then the transition to supporting Evenepoel in the Grand Tours for the last five seasons.

"It's always better to develop talent than buy it," Foré said, perhaps in a subtle dig at Red Bull for spending a large amount to sign Evenepoel.

The contract extensions of Magnier and Soudal suggest that the team’s future is secure and focused on a new long-term strategy.

Evenepoel reportedly paid €6 million to break his contract a year early and move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. Foré appears to have used the money well and worked strategically to rebuild Soudal-QuickStep and return to their roots as a Classics team.

Foré set his riders some goals for 2026 but overall success in the Tour de France is no longer an objective. Instead, Soudal-QuickStep will target stages in the Giro, Tour, and Vuelta.

"I hope to see some bold racing. We hope to win on all terrains: sprints, mountains, time trials and breakaways," Foré said.

The team presentation ended with a new mantra of 'Strength in numbers, with Foré thanking all the team's hard-working staff and calling them on stage for a full team photograph.

Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

