Soudal-QuickStep extend top talent Paul Magnier's contract through 2027

Soudal-QuickStep have extended the contract of their promising young French rider Paul Magnier just a year after he turned professional with the team. His new contract runs through the end of the 2027 season.

The 20-year-old has been successful from the start at the Belgian squad, winning on his debut at the Challenge Mallorca last year before taking a stage at the Tour of Oman and three at the Tour of Britain.

In 2025, he once again won on his season debut, this time at the Etoile des Bessèges, before scoring a string of runner-up spots at the Figueira Champions Classic, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and the Ename Samyn Classic.

Magnier is set to make his Tour of Flanders debut on Sunday before heading to the Giro d'Italia in May. His most recent outing came at Dwars door Vlaanderen, where he was forced out of the race due to a crash.

"I'm proud and happy that I will continue with Soudal-QuickStep! I feel good here, and I want to continue to progress," Magnier said. "It was an easy decision when it came to signing a new agreement, as this is more than a team.

"I like that everybody is so friendly here, as this helps for the overall team spirit, not just in a race, but also outside of one. I have a lot of beautiful memories with the team, maybe the best of which is the Tour of Britain, where I got three wins with the support of a fantastic squad."

Magnier also said that he was excited to make his Monument debut at Flanders, noting that the cobbled Classics have been his racing dream.

"I'm excited for Sunday. It will be my first Monument, and it's really special to make my debut in a race like this as De Ronde," he said. "I look forward to it. From the moment the team contacted me, I began dreaming of doing the cobbled Classics. I love these races, the mentality you need to win a race like this, and the fact they are so action-packed. It's pure cycling."

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré said that the contract extension a "landmark moment" as he called Magnier "one of the very best young riders around." Magnier will now continue to develop with the team through the end of his 22-year-old season in 2027.

"It's a landmark moment for us to be able to announce that Paul will stay with us for two more years," Foré said. "I have personally expressed my belief our best policy going forward is to invest in young riders, and in the future for our team, and Paul is one of the very best young riders around.

"He has already had a magnificent start to his career, and he exudes the enthusiasm to constantly learn and soak up all the wisdom and information from those more experienced around him. We believe that he will grow into one of the pillars on which the team's future success is built around."