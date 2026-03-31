An image of the SEVEN Gravel Race terrain in 2024, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia the location that will be home to the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships

Swipe to scroll horizontally UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 overview Date October 10-11, 2026 Start location Nannup, Western Australia Finish location Nannup, Western Australia Distance Elite women TBC, Elite men TBC Previous edition 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships Previous women's winner Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) Previous men's winner Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

Image 1 of 3 Dutch riders Marianne Vos and Lorena Wiebes battle for the win in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) The 2025 elite men's podium with Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) first, second for Frits Biesterbos (The Netherlands) and Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) third (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Out on the course at the 2025 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 overview

The fifth edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships will be held in Australia, in the remote location of Nannup in the south of Western Australia on October 10 and 11, 2026.

Riders earn qualification to compete for rainbow jerseys by finishing in the top 25% of respective categories from among a global calendar of stand-alone events in the UCI Gravel World Series races. Elite racers can also gain spots if nominated by their national federations.

As well as the rainbow jerseys that are on offer in the elite divisions there will be competition across age categories. All the women's categories, including elites, will compete on Saturday, as well as the men's 50+ categories.

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