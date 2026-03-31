UCI Gravel World Championships 2026

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SEVEN Gravel Race 2024, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia and the home to the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Daniela Tommasi Photography)
An image of the SEVEN Gravel Race terrain in 2024, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia the location that will be home to the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)
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UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 overview

Date

October 10-11, 2026

Start location

Nannup, Western Australia

Finish location

Nannup, Western Australia

Distance

Elite women TBC, Elite men TBC

Previous edition

2025 UCI Gravel World Championships

Previous women's winner

Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)

Previous men's winner

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)

Image 1 of 3
Dutch Marianne Vos and Dutch Lorena Wiebes battle with in the sprint to win the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 11 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Dutch riders Marianne Vos and Lorena Wiebes battle for the win in 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 overview

The fifth edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships will be held in Australia, in the remote location of Nannup in the south of Western Australia on October 10 and 11, 2026.

Riders earn qualification to compete for rainbow jerseys by finishing in the top 25% of respective categories from among a global calendar of stand-alone events in the UCI Gravel World Series races. Elite racers can also gain spots if nominated by their national federations.

As well as the rainbow jerseys that are on offer in the elite divisions there will be competition across age categories. All the women's categories, including elites, will compete on Saturday, as well as the men's 50+ categories.

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