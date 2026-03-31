UCI Gravel World Championships 2026
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Date
October 10-11, 2026
Start location
Nannup, Western Australia
Finish location
Nannup, Western Australia
Distance
Elite women TBC, Elite men TBC
Previous edition
Previous women's winner
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium)
Previous men's winner
Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 overview
The fifth edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships will be held in Australia, in the remote location of Nannup in the south of Western Australia on October 10 and 11, 2026.
Riders earn qualification to compete for rainbow jerseys by finishing in the top 25% of respective categories from among a global calendar of stand-alone events in the UCI Gravel World Series races. Elite racers can also gain spots if nominated by their national federations.
As well as the rainbow jerseys that are on offer in the elite divisions there will be competition across age categories. All the women's categories, including elites, will compete on Saturday, as well as the men's 50+ categories.Article continues below