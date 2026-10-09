Tofik Beshir won both days of racing at 2026 Charm City Cross to secure USCX title

Young cyclocross star Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) was involved in a "head-on crash" while riding his bike on a gravel road Thursday in the vicinity of Lees-McRae College in western North Carolina. He was taken to the hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he remains in the ICU.

According to a GoFundMe page, the 19-year-old sustained "injuries consistent with brain shear trauma". His parents were with him.

"He is not conscious yet, and there are still a lot of unknowns. Healing thoughts and prayers are what he needs right now. I will update his status as we learn more," the statement read on the crowdfunding page.

Beshir grew up in Arlington, Virginia, his parents both from Ethiopia. This fall, he moved to Banner Elk, North Carolina, where he is a freshman at Lees-McRae College and competes as a multi-discipline rider on their cycling team.

He competed in the elite races at the US Cyclocross Series in September and early October, where he won five of the six races, two of them C1, and secured the USCX series title.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised $17,7732 with a goal of $200,000 for his medical care.

More to follow…