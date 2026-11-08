Commissaire who relegated Marie Schreiber at the European Cyclo-cross Championships has a history with her SD Worx-Protime team

News
By
Published

SD Worx coach Sanne Cant describes decision as 'ridiculous’

Marie Schreiber of Team Luxembourg during the European Cyclo-cross Championships on November 7, 2026, in Zeddam, the Netherlands. MARCEL TER BALS / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
A disappointed Marie Schreiber after being relegated in the Elite Women's Race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

After Marie Schreiber’s controversial relegation at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday, it has emerged that the same commissaire disqualified her road teammate, Lorena Wiebes, from the Giro d’Italia Women earlier this year.

Both Schreiber and Wiebes ride for the SD Worx-Protime team during the road season, with the Luxembourgish rider supported by the squad for cyclo-cross, and both have been penalised by commissaire Ernesto Maggioni.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.