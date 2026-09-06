'If the stage had been 80 kilometres longer, I think the same rider would have won' - Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas backs shortening of stage as extreme heat batters race

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Spaniard did not form part of CPA meeting with Vuelta organisation despite role as previous rider representative

Enric Mas of Movistar Team holds the Red Leader Jersey after stage 15
Enric Mas of Movistar Team holds the Red Leader Jersey after stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas is famous for liking to race in hot weather, but even he felt that it had been best to reduce stage 15's total distance by 80 kilometres as temperatures soared to over 40ºC in Córdoba.

The decision to modify the Vuelta's stage 15 because of extreme heat, a first in the modern history of the race, was taken after a meeting between the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) and race organiser on Saturday morning.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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