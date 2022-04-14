Jumbo-Visma 2022 Tour de France jersey inspired by Rembrandt, Vermeer and van Gogh

Jumbo-Visma have revealed their special 2022 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes jersey, inspired by Dutch Master painters Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh.

The 2022 Tour de France jersey has been called ‘The Masterpiece’ with Jumbo-Visma race clothing sponsor AGU explaining the design was created by using artificial intelligence and designers who “ incorporate the inspiration from individual works and styles of the Dutch Masters.

“The algorithm analysed fifty paintings of Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh to highlight small renowned pieces,” the team and AGU said.

“The most outspoken pieces were composed into a design palette, creating The Masterpiece for riders like Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert, and Marianne Vos.

Jumbo-Visma have to race in a different jersey design because their usual yellow and black colours are considered too similar to the race leader’s yellow jersey. Last year the team incorporated the names of hundreds of supporters into the jersey design.

Primož Roglič is expected to lead Jumbo-Visma’s attempt to win the Tour de France, with Jonas Vingegaard an alternative leader after his third palace in 2021. Wout van Aert will again target stages and possibly the green points jersey.

“Last year, we released our first special edition Tour de France jersey with AGU. We enabled our fans to be a part of our journey by adding their name to our official jersey. That gave us the inspiration to take it a step further this year," Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge said.

"It is exciting to see that we were able to develop a jersey inspired by three Dutch Masters through innovation. It is the perfect example of our heritage and our future goals."

The special kit, which includes caps and gloves, will be available to purchase between April 14 and 25 and can include a custom race number and name or those of one of the Jumbo-Visma riders.