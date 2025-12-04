'I didn't dare to throw myself in' – Wout van Aert opens up about post-crash mental struggles from 2024 and how he bounced back

'I was torn between being happy that I didn't crash, yet frustrated that I wasn't in position' admits Belgian star to Nieuwsblad

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris (120km), on Sunday 27 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO POOL GARNIER ETIENNE (Photo by POOL GARNIER ETIENNE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by POOL GARNIER ETIENNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Van Aert dropped Pogačar in Paris en route to one of the most iconic wins of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has opened up about the mental struggles he suffered from after his duo of heavy crashes in 2024 at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Vuelta a España, explaining how it affected his risk-taking in races and ultimately required a rethink.

The Belgian star bounced back this past season with stunning victories at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, but admitted how it took a while to rediscover the bravery and shape to get back to winning ways.

"When you’re younger, when you’re 20 years old, you don’t even really think that you’ve been crashing," said Van Aert.

"It’s not even in the back of your mind. But then after a couple of injuries, you understand what it’s like. It’s normal that you carry this with you. Every injury gets more complicated, and it doesn’t help when you get a family and have children."

SIENA, ITALY - MAY 18: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Van Aert took an emotional comeback win in Siena at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, to date still the only Monument he's won, for the past two years, Van Aert has already started talking about a return, saying "That's the intention" to the Flemish newspaper.

What followed the Giro in July was a 10th Tour stage and doing something no other rider had managed all year – dropping Tadej Pogačar – as he soared away from the GC winner in Montmartre to take another memorable victory in Paris.

"I assumed Pogačar wouldn't contest the final because the weather was bad and the times would be neutralised," admitted Van Aert

"As much as he loves racing, I thought, 'He's going to use his head, isn't he?' He seemed to be counting down the days beforehand, too.

"I still remember the moment I saw Pogačar next to me on Montmartre and it felt like a setback that he would be competing. Looking back, I'm incredibly happy he participated. It gave that victory so much more prestige."

Van Aert may have taken his fewest wins since 2018, but they were two of the most iconic victories of the whole season, and his career, so he's not forgetting to cherish them: "I also enjoy a victory much more [now]," he said. "There are fewer victories now, but I realise more how special they are."

