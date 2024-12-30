XDS Astana demote Gleb Syritsa to development team to make room for Chinese rider

Team trades sprinter, extends with Kuzmin as they prepare fight for UCI points

The XDS Astana team confirmed the demotion of Gleb Syritsa to the team's development squad for 2025 but have yet to officially announce the arrival of Chinese rider Su Haoyu, as revealed by Global Peloton.

The team also extended the contract of Anton Kuzmin through 2025.

