'Things aren't going as planned' – Coupe de France winner still searching for 2026 team after Arkéa-B&B Hotels collapse despite successful season

Clément Venturini racked up 707 UCI points in 2025 but remains among 17 riders on French teams' men's and women's rosters without a deal for next year

ISBERGUES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Clement Venturini of France and Team Arkéa - B&amp;amp;B Hotels celebrates at podium as France Cup prize winner during the 79th Grand Prix d&amp;apos;Isbergues - Pas de Calais 2025 a 201.1km one day race from Isbergues to Isbergues on September 21, 2025 in Isbergues, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Clément Venturini won the season-long Coupe de France in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coupe de France winner Clément Venturini has said that he's "afraid things aren't going as planned" as he continues his search for a 2026 team following the collapse of Arkéa-B&B Hotels.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was the second-highest UCI points scorer on the Breton-based squad, racking up 707 points during 2025, good for 127th in the season's UCI rankings. Despite that, however, he remains one of numerous Arkéa-B&B Hotels riders without a deal for next season.

"It's not that I'm pessimistic, but I also want to be clear-sighted so I don't fall so hard. In my mind, I still have a glimmer of hope. Some people choose their own end; I wouldn't have that luxury if it were to end. It's hard to accept. If my last race was the Tour de Vendée, that's a shame... If it really has to stop, the digestion will be very hard."

Despite not scoring a win during the 2025 season, Venturini was still among the top performers at Arkéa-B&B Hotels thanks to his consistent points scoring throughout the year. He scored two podium places and five other top-five places in 2025.

Results including those podiums at the Boucles de l'Aulne and GP du Morbihan, and a trio of fourth places at La Roue Tourangelle, La Route Adélie de Vitré and the Tour de Vendée saw him take the ranking lead after race 11 and finish off the season top of the table with 223 points to Emilien Jeannière's 198 to take home the trophy.

"The financial aspect, for smaller teams, could also be a factor. However, I'm not asking for a contract commensurate with my UCI points, just a decent contract for my commitment and my level. I certainly have my flaws, and they catch up with me sometimes – my personality, my high standards for myself and others, which can be a bit harsh."

Venturini's 2025 campaign was his 12th as a professional, with his time being split between Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, and Arkéa-B&B Hotels. He concluded that he wants to continue racing next season, though he's not keen on dropping down too far just to remain in the peloton. A stint at a Continental squad looks out of the question, then.

The demise of Venturini's Arkéa-B&B Hotels team – as well as the women's and development squads – was confirmed last month as the UCI registration deadline passed with no sign of any new sponsors. The team had been searching for new title sponsors after both Arkéa and B&B Hotels announced back in July that they would step away from sponsorship in 2026.

To date, 14 of the team's men's riders and six of the women's squad have found new deals elsewhere, including Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers), Raúl García Pierna (Movistar), Titia Ryo (Human Powered Health), and Cristián Rodríguez (XDS-Astana), while three others, including Arnaud Démare, have announced their retirement. That leaves 10 men and seven women, Venturini included, still seeking deals for 2026.

