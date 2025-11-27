'The right moment to come back' - A return to Jayco-AlUla for sport director Neil Stephens

Neil Stephens back in 2013 at the Tour de France in his earlier stint with the Australian squad

After seven years away Neil Stephens will be returning to WorldTour team Jayco AlUla, where he was one of the early players that helped shape the Australian team when it launched in 2012.

Since Stephens left at the end of 2017 the 62-year-old has worked as a sports director at UAE Team Emirates and, most recently, Bahrain Victorious.

“To be able to come back to the team after seven years away, a team that I helped create many years ago, it’s exciting," said Stephens in a media release announcing his appointment as a sports director from 2026.

"I’m really looking forward to it and it just feels like a natural fit. I’m happy to be joining up with great colleagues that I’ve worked with before, some new people and getting back into that unique way of working at GreenEDGE Cycling."

There have been a number of changes across the organisation in the past season from the sudden surprise departure of the pivotal figure of Matt White in May to the return of another early player, Gene Bates. He came back at the start of the season as Team Manager and Lead Sport Director of the Liv AlUla Jayco Women's WorldTour team before the appointment to the role of Sporting Manager for 2026. Now Stephens add another returnee.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience from his years of working at the top level of the sport that will complement the established team of sport directors at Team Jayco AlUla," said new lead sport director Bates. "I look forward to working with him again as we aim to open a new chapter with the team.”

Bates outlined in an interview with Cyclingnews earlier this month that the men's WorldTour team would be embracing a strategy that aimed to deliver a balance of chasing UCI points while also targeting major victories.

"I have always felt it would be a nice idea to return to GreenEDGE at some point. Once the conversations started with Brent [Copeland – General Manager] and Gerry [Ryan – Team Owner], it seemed like the right moment to come back, and things quickly fit into place," said Stephens.

"I’m thankful to the teams I’ve been with, I’ve had some great experience, and it’s helped to shape me in my professional career. I’m looking forward to bringing my experiences back to the team as we fight for some major wins over the years to come.”