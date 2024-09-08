'Second is a win' - Ben O’Connor sees Grand Tour podium dream come true at Vuelta a España

Australian makes strong defence of second place overall in final Madrid time trial

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 08 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at podium as second place winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 21 a 246km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid UCIWT on September 08 2024 in Madrid Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his second place overall at the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Anywhere but fourth” was how Ben O'Connor described his GC objectives in the Vuelta a España before the race and the Australian more than accomplished that goal with a second place overall in Madrid that crowned a milestone three-week performance in his career.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale racer not only claimed a stunning solo stage win in the first week of the Vuelta, he then managed to defend the Vuelta lead he’d simultaneously captured for 13 days, only finally ceding it to overall winner Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 19 at the Moncalvillo.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.