'I might still have a stage win in me' - Mads Pedersen sacrifices rare sprint chance for Vuelta crosswind gambit that falls short

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Lidl-Trek uses sprint energy to work for Mattias Skjelmose

A general view of the peloton competing in echelons formation due to the crosswinds during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 5
Lidl-Trek helped break the Vuelta peloton into echelons during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a tough climb coming with 26km to go on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España, Lidl-Trek's sprinter Mads Pedersen was widely expected to be challenging for the stage win in Terres de l'Ebre, but instead, Pedersen was dropped on the Alto de Paüls and Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won his second stage of the race.

Pedersen, last year's points classification winner in the Vuelta, is currently well off the pace of race leader Tadej Pogačar's tally in the points classification of 82 points, with only 20 scored for his fourth place on stage 2. However, the Dane didn't express any regrets for burying himself to work for his teammate Mattias Skjelmose during the 173.3-kilometre stage.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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