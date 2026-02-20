'Remco is one of the best guys at bouncing back' – Can Evenepoel rally on final climbing day at UAE Tour after putting frustrating setback behind him?

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe DS says Olympic champion 'will just go for it, and we'll see how far we get' up Jebel Hafeet on stage 6

Evenepoel has one more climbing test ahead of him in the UAE (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three days after his nightmare day on Jebel Mobrah, Remco Evenepoel will have a chance to redeem himself on the second and final UAE Tour climbing stage to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday, with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team backing him to bounce back.

After explaining what went wrong in detail to the Belgian press at the start of stage 4, with recklessness, overconfidence and poor tactics being among his reasons for the off day, Evenepoel didn't speak to the media at the start or finish of stage 5 in Dubai, perhaps, understandably, wanting a day out from under the microscope.

He made it through the tricky sprint finale unscathed and will now have full focus on the chance to hit back on stage 6 and add to his victory in the time trial on Tuesday – his effort in which was another one of his reasons for not having the legs to follow on Jebel Mobrah, where he lost more than two minutes to race leader Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious).

Evenepoel has often responded to setbacks with a bang in his career, the most notable being at the 2023 Vuelta a España, where he followed up losing a boatload of time en route to the Col du Tourmalet by winning two stages in emphatic solo fashion.

"Mallorca was quite low level race, I would say, but then in Valencia, he competed against guys like Tiberi and so on and made a really good impression. Also, there, for example, [João] Almeida and [Brandon] McNulty had to let him go, and it really mattered, so there he was really good," said Lodewyck

