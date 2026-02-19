'Impetuous, overconfident, and tactically ill-advised' - Remco Evenepoel regretting early aggression on UAE Tour climb, lost time

News
By published

'Muscle damage' from intense time trial using 68-tooth chainring and broken AC led to bad day

A close-up shot of Remco Evenepoel wearing large sunglasses and wearing the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe kit with rainbow trim on the collar
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

One day after losing the lead of the UAE Tour on the new climb of Jebel Mobrah, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was honest in his evaluation of what led to his collapse before stage 4 on Thursday.

After responding to early attacks on the 13.2-kilometre finishing climb on Wednesday, Evenepoel began to struggle in the final section, eventually giving up just over two minutes to stage winner and new race leader Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious).

"In terms of pacing, I did the climb wrong. It's funny, actually, because beforehand I had agreed with Klaas [Lodewyck, DS] not to get caught by the first attackers. Yet that’s exactly what happened," Evenepoel said, according to HLN.be.

TOPICS
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.