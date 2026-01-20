'Prove to myself that I can get back on the top step' – Sam Welsford aiming to kickstart Ineos Grenadiers sprint momentum at Tour Down Under

'We know the sprint field is really strong here also, so it makes this even more important to get it right' says six-time stage winner

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Sam Welsford of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Press Conference prior to the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026 - Prologue a 3.6km individual time trial stage from Adelaide to Adelaide / #UCIWT / on January 20, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Welsford spoke to the media ahead of the prologue (Image credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

The men's Santos Tour Down Under has been a fruitful hunting ground for Sam Welsford the last two years, with the Australian having swept up three stages in each of the last two editions, though this year things are going to get tougher.

It's not that coming with a new team after signing with Ineos Grenadiers is likely to prove an obstacle; he proved he could hit the ground running when he lined up for his first race with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024 and started his winning streak. Instead, it's the terrain that's likely to make it far tougher to keep the run of three wins going as this is a Tour Down Under that is leaning toward the climbers.

​​"Well, at least he's flipped that Tanunda stage 1 around, because last year we went the other way, and that was harder so now we've got the easier way – so I can't really argue with that," Welsford said when he was jokingly asked if he felt like having a word to race director Stuart O'Grady about the far from sprinter friendly course.

