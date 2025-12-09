'Now the dream is the yellow jersey' – Kévin Vauquelin planning 2026 around Tour de France in first season with Ineos Grenadiers

French rider 'on the right track aiming for the general classification' after year of discovery in 2025

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;amp;B Hotels competes climbing the Col de la Loze while fans cheer during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Vauquelin finished seventh at the Tour this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising French star Kévin Vauquelin has his sights on wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France in 2026 as he kicks off his first season with Ineos Grenadiers with big ambitions.

Still only 24, Vauquelin – who moves to Ineos from Arkea-B&B Hotels – has been discovering himself as a rider over the last seasons, and despite some impressive one-day results, is keen to focus on general classification efforts going forward.

"It’s incredibly exciting to have him with us, he’s a huge talent," Thomas said to L'Equipe. "I really want to help him reach his full potential."

