'Sorry to those who thought I was an alcoholic' – Kévin Vauquelin explains how he fractured ankle at home two days after Tour de France top 10

By published

Frenchman out of action after fracturing distal end of the fibula at home, but hopes to still make World Championships

Arkea-B&amp;B Hotels team&#039;s French rider Kevin Vauquelin cycles at the start of the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Elysees Avenue, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Vauquelin was one of the home French stars of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has explained the home incident that left him with a lower leg fracture just two days after finishing seventh overall at the Tour de France, joking about the cause of his injury after speculation on social media, "Sorry to those who thought I was an alcoholic."

Having been one of the protagonists of the Tour and new idol for the French fans and media, Vauquelin's Arkéa-B&B Hotels team revealed that their rider had fractured the distal end of his fibula. The news prompted hundreds to react and some suggested it came as a result of Sunday night's festivities, following a successful Tour.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.