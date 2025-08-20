Tour de France national hero Kévin Vauquelin undergoes surgery after lower leg fracture complications

Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider unlikely to recover in time for World Championships

Kévin Vauquelin during the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France revelation Kévin Vauquelin has undergone surgery for damage to his tibiofibular membrane near his ankle, with uncertainty about the time needed to recover and the impact it may have on the final part of his 2025 season and possible participation in the Rwanda World Championships.

Vauquelin's Arkéa-B&B Hotels team revealed that he had fractured the distal end of his fibula after returning home from the Tour de France. Following speculation about the cause of the injury, Vauquelin took to his Instagram to explain what actually happened, and joked about social media speculation of the cause.

"After further examinations, Kévin Vauquelin underwent surgery in Lyon for a lesion of the tibiofibular interosseous membrane," Arkéa-B&B Hotels explained in a brief message via social media.

The future of the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team remains uncertain as team manager Emmanuel Hubert desperately looks for new sponsors. Vauquelin has been linked to a move to Ineos Grenadiers after TotalEnergies became a key sponsor, but he has never confirmed his future plans.

