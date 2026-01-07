'Next Chapter, New Wings' – Remco Evenepoel shows off new colours as next phase of sparkling career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe gets underway
Double Olympic Champion and time trial World Champion wears new team kit featuring a white base and bright blue stripes
With the start of the new year, Remco Evenepoel has officially started the next chapter of his sparkling career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026.
The double Olympic Champion and time trial World Champion was finally shown in his new team's kit for the first time on New Year's Day, with contract requirements to Soudal-QuickStep preventing him from doing so until the end of December 31.
It was a long-awaited reveal after it was announced that he would be leaving Soudal-QuickStep one year early at the end of 2025 to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026, which both teams confirmed in August.
"Next Chapter, New Wings. Are you ready?" said Evenepoel, who posted an image of himself wearing his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe kit on Instagram on January 1.
The team's new kit was already revealed after their mid-December training camp in Mallorca with a similar design to the special edition they wore at the Tour de France in 2025, featuring a white base and bright blue stripes.
Evenepoel will make his first in-race appearance in the new kit at the Trofeo Ses Salines – a team time trial which makes up part of the Mallorca Challenge – on January 29, before then taking on the Volta Valenciana in early February.
Red Bull also showed off Evenepoel's time trial world champion's rainbow jersey, after he won a third title against the clock in a row in Rwanda.
Although still the Olympic champion from Paris, the gold tones are more muted throughout his Red Bull equipment than they were with QuickStep, with slim gold bands on his sleeves and only some gold detailing on his mostly white Specialized SL8 Tarmac.
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
