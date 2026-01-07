'Next Chapter, New Wings' – Remco Evenepoel shows off new colours as next phase of sparkling career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe gets underway

News
By published

Double Olympic Champion and time trial World Champion wears new team kit featuring a white base and bright blue stripes

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool)

With the start of the new year, Remco Evenepoel has officially started the next chapter of his sparkling career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026.

The double Olympic Champion and time trial World Champion was finally shown in his new team's kit for the first time on New Year's Day, with contract requirements to Soudal-QuickStep preventing him from doing so until the end of December 31.

Evenepoel will make his first in-race appearance in the new kit at the Trofeo Ses Salines – a team time trial which makes up part of the Mallorca Challenge – on January 29, before then taking on the Volta Valenciana in early February.

Image 1 of 3
Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Maxmimilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool)
TOPICS
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.