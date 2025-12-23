Neilson Powless inks lengthy contract extension with EF Education-EasyPost

American aiming to win a Monument to add to his Classics palmares

Race winner Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost reacts after the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025, Men&#039;s Elite a 184.2km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2025 in Waregem, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Neilson Powless reacts after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neilson Powless has signed a deal to remain with EF Education-EasyPost for the next four seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a strong 2025 season, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen from a breakaway with three Visma-Lease a Bike riders, outwitting Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson and Tiesj Benoot.

"I've transitioned into this opportunistic one-day racer, who's able to race on almost any kind of terrain – cobblestones, climbing, flat, circuit races, or just super long point-to-points like Sanremo.

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

