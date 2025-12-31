Gravel superstar Keegan Swenson signs for Specialized Off-Road, taking squad towards super-team status

Former Unbound and three-time Life Time Grand Prix overall winner will line up alongside Sofía Gómez Villafañe and Matt Beers in 2026 and beyond

Keegan Swenson holding a Specialized gravel bike
Swenson will swap Santa Cruz for Specialized in 2026 (Image credit: Specialized)

Gravel and mountain bike star Keegan Swenson will ride for Specialized Off-Road in 2026, 2027 and 2028, moving from Santa Cruz to the team that will boast several big stars next year.

Swenson, 31, is a multiple-time US champion in mountain bike as well as reigning marathon world champion, and a winner of Unbound Gravel 200, SBT GRVL, and three-time overall Life Time Grand Prix victor.

"With this strategic team, innovative product from Specialized and all of our team partners–I’m excited to see what’s to come in 2026."

The US rider will line up alongside women's gravel's dominant force Sofía Gómez Villafañe, multiple-time Cape Epic champion Matt Beers and five-time world champion Annika Langvad.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


