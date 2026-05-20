'We saved our skins again' - Giulio Pellizzarri and Jai Hindley fight on after illnesses at Giro d'Italia

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe GC riders recovering slowly after sickness and time trial suffering

Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe at start of Stage 11 a 195km stage from Porcari to Chiavari / (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Image)
Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, at the start of stage 11 in Porcari (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari lived to fight another day at the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, happy the GC contenders let the breakaway fight for victory so they could recover from the illness that has derailed their GC hopes.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pair lost time to Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the mountain stage to Corno alla Scale and the time trial as they fought illness. They limited their losses to the Dane in the time trial but other GC rivals gained time on them. Hindley is sixth overall, 2:39 down on Vingegaard, Pellizzari is ninth at 3:09.

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"Fortunately it's only the one virus, there's nothing else, one is enough…" Pellizzari said.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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