'It was simply much less than I had wanted' - Lotte Kopecky reflects on rollercoaster 2025 season

Belgian star aiming for return to usual consistency in 2026

Lotte Kopecky in her last race of 2025, the Tour de l&#039;Ardeche
Lotte Kopecky in her last race of 2025, the Tour de l'Ardeche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky has recognised that her 2025 season was an exceptionally tough one, but the SD Worx-Protime star and former double World Champion is adamant that she can find her way back to consistently strong performances in 2026.

For some riders a Tour of Flanders title, taken by Kopecky for a third time in four editions last April, would be enough to make an entire season a success.

"I don't want the new, but I do want to go back to the old. Of course, I want to tick off races like Amstel, Liège, or Sanremo, but I want to be ready from Omloop onwards and I want to win those races again. I want to take whatever comes and I'm not really setting a single goal."

"After that, I took a break and went back to work as usual. I arrived at the Tour de l'Ardèche and immediately won the first stage."

“That gave me the confirmation: if I want to do it, I'll do it my way.”

