'An opportunity for the sprinters to pull on a yellow jersey' – Mark Cavendish relishing a sprinter winning stage 1 of the 2027 Tour de France

News
By
Published

Race's record stage winner looking forward to seeing cycling's biggest event return to Great Britain

Former Pro Cyclist Mark Cavendish at stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish: 'I always like when there's an opportunity for the sprinters to pull on a yellow jersey in the first stage of the Tour de France' (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Mark Cavendish was one of the many stars of the Tour de France route presentation in Paris on Thursday morning and is looking forward to the opening three stages in Britain next year.

Despite its lumpy start, the 185km first stage between the Scottish capital Edinburgh and the English city of Carlisle may well be one which suits the punchy sprinters, as it flattens out before crossing the border with around 40km to go. And should a sprinter win, they will wear yellow for at least one day.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.