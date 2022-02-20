Quintana clinches Tour du Var victory with final stage solo attack

Colombian wrests yellow from Wellens with stunning descent and dominant solo ride

Image 1 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) celebrates his stage and overall win on the final day of the Tour du Var (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the Peloton passing through Villefranche sur Mer start village while fans cheer during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton rolls out at the stage start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the Peloton passing through the seaside during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The riders early on the final stage of the 2022 Tour du Var (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Michael Storer of Australia and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) tries an attack (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the peloton competing during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

A bird's eye view of the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was active on the final stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the peloton competing during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton during the early stages of the race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Pinot on his solo move (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Nicolas Edet of France and Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic attack during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Nicolas Edet tees up teammate Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Quintana takes on a descent during his stunning solo ride (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Pinot was dropped by Quintana on the way down the Col de Saint Roch (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Quintana goes solo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) chased solo late in the stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

BLAUSASC FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Yellow Leader Jersey Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ and Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Total Energies sprint at finish line during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 3 a 1126km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20 2022 in Blausasc France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The chase group rolls in 1:30 down on Quiintana (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) took his second stage race victory of the month after overturning the Tour du Var general classification on a mountainous final day in Blausasc.

The Colombian was level on time with stage 2 winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) heading into Sunday's final stage but put on a thrilling display up and down the Col de Saint Roch to win the race for the second time in three seasons.

Quintana had earlier jumped on a move by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the descent on the major climb of the day after being launched by teammate Nicolas Edet for an attack on the way. On the long way down, he left the Frenchman behind to go solo for the stage and overall victory.

Wellens, chasing behind, linked up with a group of climbers – including Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), and Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) – fighting further back, with Pinot also dropping back for the final 10 kilometres of the stage.

Up front, though, Quintana was long gone, having pulled out over a minute on Wellens and the chase group. The 32-year-old crossed the line 1:21 ahead of the next best finisher, sealing overall victory with a stunning performance.

Martin chased in for second behind Quintana, but did not gain enough time to move ahead of Wellens in the general classification. Pinot sprinted against Vuillermoz with Wellens on their wheels in fifth but the Lotto Soudal man held onto second overall as the group rolled in 1:30 behind Quintana.

How it unfolded

With race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) tied on time in the lead, the only chance for the Colombian to overtake his rival would be on the second category Col de Saint Roch with 43.5 kilometres to go. He had to go on the attack.

The stage from Villefranch-sur-Mer to Blausasc was just 113 kilometres long and started up the Col d'Eze, where eight riders tried to stretch their lead. Most prominently it was Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabheir (Trek-Segafredo) pushing the pace by Lotto Soudal shut down their gap before the summit.

Pinot continued on with his attacking ways on the descent, pulling Jonas Rutsch (EF EasyPost) and Emmanuel Morin (Nantes U Atlantique) away but again, they were reeled in.

Martin Tusveld (Team DSM) was next to attack but that didn't work, and Francois Bidard (Cofidis) led the peloton across the intermediate sprint after 43 frantic kilometres. A big group split off the fron, gaining half a minute as they headed up the Côte de Berre.

Pinot was part of an attack that left the peloton to join the leaders as some riders dropped back, and when the dust settled, Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) led over the top with Roger Adria (Kern Pharma), Pinot and Mikael Chérel (AG2R Citroën) following.

The whittled down leading group included: François Bidard (Cofidis), Pinot, Storer, Chérel, Anthony Turgis and Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies), Asbjorn Hellemose (Trek-Segafredo), Romain Combaud and Mark Donovan (Team DSM), Nicolas Edet and Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic), Roger Adria (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Maxime Jarnet (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole) in the lead.

Pinot and Storer took turns upping the pace and soon were alone with Vuillermoz but the peloton was not far behind. Soon, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) sensed an opportunity to bridge across and attacked, drawing out Quintana, who was led out by teammate Nicolas Edet to catch Martin.

The Wellens group was just ten riders or so as Quintana picked up Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies), then formed a group with Martin and Storer, too.

Pinot led over the Col de Saint Roch, with Quintana and Martin behind and closing. Quintana joined Pinot on the descent, with Martin, Storer and Vuillermoz behing chased by Wellens.

Wellens scrambled across to that group but ahead, Quintana distanced Pinot on the descent and opened up a huge gap.

Wellens was seeing the overall victory disappear up the road as Martin chased alone at 1:20 with 4km to go, and the Belgian was getting no help from his companions. Quintana, meanwhile, was on a tear and powered to the stage and the overall victory.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 2:55:17
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:21
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37
7Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:25
8Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
9Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
10Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 10:56:01
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:48
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:57
6Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52
7James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:03:56
8Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:58
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
10Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

