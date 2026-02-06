'I took advantage of being fresh' AJ August admits about the unexpected ride in Volta Comunitat Valenciana stage 3 breakaway with final bold move for first pro victory

Aggressive ride by Florian Vermeersch ends with third place as he admits 'I was up there. Now I need to learn how to finish'

SAN VICENTE DEL RASPEIG, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Andrew August of United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 3 a 158km stage from Orihuela to San Vicente del Raspeig 115m on February 06, 2026 in San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
USA 's Andrew August of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage 3 winner at 2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I didn't expect it at all today," Andrew 'AJ' August said about recording his first professional victory from a small breakaway group on stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. It was just his third racing day of the season, coming in with no wins in his 119 days of racing across his first two seasons with Ineos Grenadiers.

"It wasn't how I imagined my first professional win, but I'd saved a lot of energy by not working full gas, but it was not my role to contribute. So I took advantage of being fresh, sprinted from the back and crossed the line first."

The plan, the 20-year-old said in a post-race interview with organisers, was to sit at the front of the peloton and bring back any breakaway to support GC teammate Ben Turner. The young US rider followed the wheel of Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) when he attacked with around 22km to go on a long sweeping descent. Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) and Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-QuickStep) made it a breakaway of four.

