US teenager AJ August misses time cut, confirms Paris-Roubaix as beauty and beast

By Jackie Tyson
published

'Can’t get much harder than Roubaix' says first-year WorldTour rider

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 07 Andrew August of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes passing through the Capelle Ruesnes cobblestones sector during the 121st ParisRoubaix 2024 a 2597km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix UCIWT on April 07 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Andrew 'AJ' August (Ineos Grenadiers) competes on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix for the first time (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Andrew “AJ” August (Ineos Grenadiers) did make it to the velodrome to conclude his inaugural ride at Paris-Roubaix, and he made the record books, but it was not a number he had on the radar. The now-youngest rider of Paris-Roubaix came up short of an official time by just one minute and 31 seconds after 260km of racing. A tough day at his new office.

At the age of 18 years and 178 days, August did notch a mention of notoriety as the youngest competitor in the men’s elite field. Last year his teammate Josh Tarling broke the record as the youngest man to ride the crushing cobbles which had stood for 86 years, with Paul Botquint setting the mark in 1937 at 19 years and 53 days. Tarling, now 20, was just 16 days younger than Botquint, but August lowered the bar by another 224 days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).