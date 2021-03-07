Trending

Merlier wins GP Monseré

By

Mark Cavendish takes second and Timothy Dupont third

DOUR, BELGIUM - MARCH 02: Arrival / Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix Celebration & Andrea Pasqualon of Italy and Team IntermarchÂ-Wanty-Gobert MatÂriaux during the 53rd Grand Prix Le Samyn 2021, Men's Elite a 205,4km race from Quaregnon to Dour / @GPSamyn / on March 02, 2021 in Dour, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix won Le Samyn on March 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

 Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) launched a long-range sprint with around 150m to go and held off Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for the victory at Grote prijs Jean - Pierre Monseré. It was his second win of the week, taking the crown at Le Samyn on March 2. In third was Belgian Timothy Dupont of Bingoal WB.

For Cavendish, a 30-time Tour de France stage winner, it was his first top-three result since a stage of the Tour of Turkey back in April 2019, while his last win was on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in 2018.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:34:44
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama-FDJ Continental
11Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling
12Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
13Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
16Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
17Oliver Robinson (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
18Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
19Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
20Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
21Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
22Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
23Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
24Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Antoine Raugel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
26Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
27Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
28Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
29Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
32Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
33Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
34Dries De Pooter (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
35Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
36Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
38Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
39Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
40Ramon van Bokhoven (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
41Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
42Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
43Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
44Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
45Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
46Hugo Page (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:00:09
47Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
48Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
49Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) LVIV Cycling Team
50Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
51August Jensen (Nor) Delko
52Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
53Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
54Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
55Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
56Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
58Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:13
59Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
60Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
61Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
62Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Evopro Racing
63Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
66RAJOVIC 1911997780031
67Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
68Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
69Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
71Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
72Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
73Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
74Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
77Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
78Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
79Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team DSM
80Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
82Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
83Justas Beniusis (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
84Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
85Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
87Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
88Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
89Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
90Daan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
91Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
92Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
93Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
94Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team DSM
95Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
96Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
98Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
99Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB
100Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
101Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
102Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
103Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
104Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
105Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
106Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
107Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:39
109Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:45
110Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
112Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 0:00:47
113Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
114Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
115Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
116Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
117Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
118Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
119Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
120Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team DSM
121Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
122Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:52
124Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
125Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10
126Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
127Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:34
128Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
129Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:54
130Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:02
131Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:25
132Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:28
133Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 0:02:52
134Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:22
135Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
137Damien Clayton (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:05:34
138Brecht Stas (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:00
139Mantas Januskevicius (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
140Maxwell De Broeder (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:24
141Leo Hayter (GBr) Development Team DSM
142Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
143BROWN onathan
144Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
145Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling
DNFSteff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMichel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
DNFThomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAndreas Nielsen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFEduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFSøren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDaniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
DNFFintan Ryan (Irl) Evopro Racing
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFPepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team DSM
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
DNFOskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
DNFLaurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ Continental
DNFToni Franz (Ger) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFOscar Onley (GBr) Development Team DSM
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

DNF
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

DNF
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

DNS
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Latest on Cyclingnews