Merlier wins GP Monseré
By Cyclingnews
Mark Cavendish takes second and Timothy Dupont third
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) launched a long-range sprint with around 150m to go and held off Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for the victory at Grote prijs Jean - Pierre Monseré. It was his second win of the week, taking the crown at Le Samyn on March 2. In third was Belgian Timothy Dupont of Bingoal WB.
For Cavendish, a 30-time Tour de France stage winner, it was his first top-three result since a stage of the Tour of Turkey back in April 2019, while his last win was on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in 2018.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:34:44
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|4
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|11
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling
|12
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|13
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|16
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Oliver Robinson (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|18
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|19
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|20
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|21
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|22
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|23
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|26
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|27
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|28
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|29
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|32
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
|33
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|34
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|35
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling
|36
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
|38
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|39
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|40
|Ramon van Bokhoven (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|41
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|42
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|43
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|44
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|45
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|46
|Hugo Page (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:00:09
|47
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|48
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|49
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) LVIV Cycling Team
|50
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|52
|Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|53
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|54
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|55
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|56
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:00:13
|59
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|60
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|61
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|62
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Evopro Racing
|63
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|66
|RAJOVIC 1911997780031
|67
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|68
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|71
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|72
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|73
|Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|74
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|77
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|78
|Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|79
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team DSM
|80
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|Justas Beniusis (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
|84
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|85
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|87
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|88
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
|89
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|90
|Daan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|91
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|92
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|93
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|94
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team DSM
|95
|Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|96
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|98
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB
|100
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|101
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB
|102
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
|103
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|104
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|105
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|106
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|109
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:45
|110
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:00:47
|113
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|114
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|115
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|116
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|117
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|118
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|120
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team DSM
|121
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|122
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|123
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:52
|124
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|125
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|126
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|127
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:34
|128
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|129
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:54
|130
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:02
|131
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:25
|132
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:28
|133
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|0:02:52
|134
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:22
|135
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|137
|Damien Clayton (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|0:05:34
|138
|Brecht Stas (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|139
|Mantas Januskevicius (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
|140
|Maxwell De Broeder (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|141
|Leo Hayter (GBr) Development Team DSM
|142
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|143
|BROWN onathan
|144
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|145
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|DNF
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Fintan Ryan (Irl) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team DSM
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|DNF
|Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|DNF
|Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|DNF
|Toni Franz (Ger) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oscar Onley (GBr) Development Team DSM
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
