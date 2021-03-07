Merlier wins GP Monseré

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) launched a long-range sprint with around 150m to go and held off Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) for the victory at Grote prijs Jean - Pierre Monseré. It was his second win of the week, taking the crown at Le Samyn on March 2. In third was Belgian Timothy Dupont of Bingoal WB.

For Cavendish, a 30-time Tour de France stage winner, it was his first top-three result since a stage of the Tour of Turkey back in April 2019, while his last win was on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour in 2018.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:34:44 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 4 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 7 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama-FDJ Continental 11 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling 12 Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 13 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 16 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 17 Oliver Robinson (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 18 Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 19 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing 20 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 21 Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 22 Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 23 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 24 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Antoine Raugel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 26 Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling 27 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 28 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 29 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 32 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM 33 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB 34 Dries De Pooter (Bel) SEG Racing Academy 35 Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling 36 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 37 Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling 38 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 39 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 40 Ramon van Bokhoven (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 41 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic 42 Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 43 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 44 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 45 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 46 Hugo Page (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:00:09 47 Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling 48 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 49 Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) LVIV Cycling Team 50 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 51 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 52 Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 53 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod 54 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 55 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 56 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:13 59 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 60 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 61 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 62 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Evopro Racing 63 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 64 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 65 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 66 RAJOVIC 1911997780031 67 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 68 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 69 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 71 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 72 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 73 Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 74 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 77 Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team 78 Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 79 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team DSM 80 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 83 Justas Beniusis (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team 84 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 85 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy 87 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 88 Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling 89 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 90 Daan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 91 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 92 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 93 Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 94 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team DSM 95 Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy 96 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 98 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 99 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB 100 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team 101 Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal WB 102 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB 103 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 104 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 105 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 106 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 107 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 108 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:39 109 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:45 110 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 112 Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 0:00:47 113 Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 114 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 115 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 116 Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team 117 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 118 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 119 Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 120 Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team DSM 121 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing 122 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 123 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:52 124 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 125 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 126 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB 127 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:34 128 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 129 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:54 130 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:02 131 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:25 132 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:28 133 Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko 0:02:52 134 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:22 135 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 137 Damien Clayton (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:05:34 138 Brecht Stas (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:00 139 Mantas Januskevicius (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team 140 Maxwell De Broeder (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:06:24 141 Leo Hayter (GBr) Development Team DSM 142 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB 143 BROWN onathan 144 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 145 Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling DNF Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW DNF Thomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Andreas Nielsen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko DNF Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM DNF Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Daniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod DNF Fintan Ryan (Irl) Evopro Racing DNF Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team DSM DNF Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko DNF Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing DNF Brendan Rhim (USA) Evopro Racing DNF Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis DNF Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ Continental DNF Toni Franz (Ger) LVIV Cycling Team DNF Oscar Onley (GBr) Development Team DSM DNF Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

