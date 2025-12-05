'I have the feeling he's had enough of training' – Mathieu van der Poel raring to make competitive cyclocross return at Namur World Cup

'As things stand now, we can be almost certain that Mathieu will be at the start in Namur. Mathieu is fine and has trained well' says Alpecin-Premier Tech manager

Belgian Toon Aerts and Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the Cyclocross World Cup cyclocross event in Besancon, France, Sunday 29 December 2024, the eighth stage (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2023-2024 season. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel in action at last year's UCI World Cup round in Besançon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has "had enough of training" and is raring to get back to competition this cyclocross season, according to his Alpecin-Deceuninck manager Christoph Roodhooft.

The Dutchman hasn't yet raced this winter after a spell of training in Spain. However, he will begin a possible 13-race campaign soon with an appearance at the fourth round of the UCI World Cup in Namur, Belgium.

The 30-year-old and his team will follow a similar path to his biggest goal of the winter – the Cyclocross World Championships in the Dutch town of Hulst – as he has in previous seasons, with the late return to the 'cross bike being part of that.

