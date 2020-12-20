Trending

Mathieu van der Poel wins Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after clash with Wout van Aert

Tom Pidcock takes third place

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after a thrilling battle against runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Tom Pidcock (Trinity) finish third place at eleven seconds behind the day's winner.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), who won the opening round in Tabor, finished fourth in Namur and retained his lead in the Cyclo-cross World Cup series.

After a battle during the Classics season that saw Van der Poel win Tour of Flanders and Van Aert win Milan-San Remo, the pair reunited for a showdown at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur on Sunday.

Pidcock set off with a quick start and led the opening lap of the race, followed by Van Aert and Vanthourenhout, while Van der Poel was forced to play catch up on the first lap. 

The British rider launched a couple of solo attacks in the opening rounds but the four front riders eventually came back together. Pidcock made one last solo effort on the fourth lap, which forced Van Aert and Van der Poel to chase, while Vanthourenhout suffered an untimely flat tire that took him out of contention.

More to follow...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) 1:03:59
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) 0:00:03
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 0:00:11
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:01:07
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:02:09
6Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) 0:02:17
7Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:02:53
8Daan Soete (Bel) 0:02:57
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) 0:03:25
10Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:03:31
11Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 0:03:46
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) 0:03:49
13Joshua Dubau (Fra) 0:03:52
14Thijs Aerts (Bel) 0:03:58
15Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:04:01
16Timo Kielich (Bel) 0:04:03
17Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:04:30
18Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:04:47
19Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:04:54
20Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:05:05
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:05:20
22Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:05:27
23Ben Turner (GBr) 0:05:35
24Diether Sweeck (Bel) 0:05:42
25David Menut (Fra) 0:05:47
26Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:05:49
27Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:05:52
28Curtis White (USA) 0:07:30
29Sascha Weber (Ger)
30Stan Godrie (Ned)
31Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
32Yan Gras (Fra)
33Loris Rouiller (Swi)
34Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
35Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
36Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
37Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
38Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
39Dario Lillo (Swi)
40Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
41Valentin Guillaud (Fra)
42Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
43Mathieu Morichon (Fra)
44Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
45Jakub Říman (Cze)
46Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
47Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
48Rory Mcguire (GBr)
49David Van Der Poel (Ned)
50Lucas Dubau (Fra)
51Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
52Daniel Mayer (Cze)
53Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
54Oliver Stockwell (GBr)
55Daniel Barnes (GBr)
56Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
57Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
58David Conroy (Irl)
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
60Andrew Giniat (USA)
61Tom Couzens (GBr)
62Jules Van Kempen (USA)
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra)
DNFToby Barnes (GBr)
DNFTim Van Dijke (Ned)

