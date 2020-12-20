Mathieu van der Poel wins Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after clash with Wout van Aert

Image 1 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 The elite men's race at the Namur Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert in Namur (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel wins Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Tom Pidcock leads Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock at the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Wout van Aert at the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Tom Pidcock at the Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Michael Vanthourenhout retains World Cup series lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after a thrilling battle against runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Tom Pidcock (Trinity) finish third place at eleven seconds behind the day's winner.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), who won the opening round in Tabor, finished fourth in Namur and retained his lead in the Cyclo-cross World Cup series.

After a battle during the Classics season that saw Van der Poel win Tour of Flanders and Van Aert win Milan-San Remo, the pair reunited for a showdown at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur on Sunday.

Pidcock set off with a quick start and led the opening lap of the race, followed by Van Aert and Vanthourenhout, while Van der Poel was forced to play catch up on the first lap.

The British rider launched a couple of solo attacks in the opening rounds but the four front riders eventually came back together. Pidcock made one last solo effort on the fourth lap, which forced Van Aert and Van der Poel to chase, while Vanthourenhout suffered an untimely flat tire that took him out of contention.

