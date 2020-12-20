Mathieu van der Poel wins Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after clash with Wout van Aert
Tom Pidcock takes third place
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur after a thrilling battle against runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Tom Pidcock (Trinity) finish third place at eleven seconds behind the day's winner.
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), who won the opening round in Tabor, finished fourth in Namur and retained his lead in the Cyclo-cross World Cup series.
After a battle during the Classics season that saw Van der Poel win Tour of Flanders and Van Aert win Milan-San Remo, the pair reunited for a showdown at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur on Sunday.
Pidcock set off with a quick start and led the opening lap of the race, followed by Van Aert and Vanthourenhout, while Van der Poel was forced to play catch up on the first lap.
The British rider launched a couple of solo attacks in the opening rounds but the four front riders eventually came back together. Pidcock made one last solo effort on the fourth lap, which forced Van Aert and Van der Poel to chase, while Vanthourenhout suffered an untimely flat tire that took him out of contention.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|1:03:59
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:00:03
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:00:11
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:01:07
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:02:09
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:02:17
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:02:53
|8
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:02:57
|9
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:03:25
|10
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:03:31
|11
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:03:46
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:03:49
|13
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:03:52
|14
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:03:58
|15
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:01
|16
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:04:03
|17
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:04:30
|18
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:04:47
|19
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:04:54
|20
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:05:05
|21
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:05:20
|22
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:05:27
|23
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:05:35
|24
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:05:42
|25
|David Menut (Fra)
|0:05:47
|26
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:05:49
|27
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:05:52
|28
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:07:30
|29
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|30
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|31
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|32
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|33
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|34
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|35
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|36
|Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
|37
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|38
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|39
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|40
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|41
|Valentin Guillaud (Fra)
|42
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra)
|43
|Mathieu Morichon (Fra)
|44
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|45
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|46
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|47
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|48
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|49
|David Van Der Poel (Ned)
|50
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|51
|Šimon Vaníček (Cze)
|52
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|53
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|54
|Oliver Stockwell (GBr)
|55
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|56
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|57
|Aurélien Philibert (Fra)
|58
|David Conroy (Irl)
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|60
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|61
|Tom Couzens (GBr)
|62
|Jules Van Kempen (USA)
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|DNF
|Toby Barnes (GBr)
|DNF
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
Tom Pidcock takes third place
