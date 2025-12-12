'I feel the trust I need here' – Matthew Brennan agrees new long-term contract with Visma-Lease a Bike after stand-out season

British rider expected to have key role in Classics and sprints

AMPTHILL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 3 a 122.8km stage from Milton Keynes to Ampthill on September 04, 2025 in Ampthill, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan wins stage 3 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

British rider Matthew Brennan has extended his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2029, convinced he is the right place to continue his rapid development and run of success.

Brennan is still only 20 years old but stepped up to the Visma-Lease a Bike WorldTour team for 2025 after a year in the development squad and immediately made a huge impact, winning 12 races, including on the cobbles of the Grand Prix de Denain and at the WorldTour-level Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

