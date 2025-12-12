'I feel the trust I need here' – Matthew Brennan agrees new long-term contract with Visma-Lease a Bike after stand-out season

British rider Matthew Brennan has extended his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2029, convinced he is the right place to continue his rapid development and run of success.

Brennan is still only 20 years old but stepped up to the Visma-Lease a Bike WorldTour team for 2025 after a year in the development squad and immediately made a huge impact, winning 12 races, including on the cobbles of the Grand Prix de Denain and at the WorldTour-level Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

His contract was extended until 2027 after his first wins but now Visma-Lease a Bike have no doubt upped his salary and committed to helping him develop into a successful Classics rider with another two-year extension.

A hardy sprinter, Brennan is likely to follow in the footsteps of a rider like Wout van Aert. He already impressed after racing Paris-Roubaix with the Belgian and finishing.

The British rider seems to flourish in the performance-driven Visma-Lease a Bike structure.

"The environment in this team is so unique: it is partly thanks to the team that I have already been able to develop myself so much," Brennan said.

"Everyone can help me become a better rider, both the staff and the other riders. And on top of that, I feel the trust I need here. I am happy here and very grateful for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career over such a long period and without pressure."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Former Visma riders Dylan van Baarle has moved to Soudal-QuickStep and Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot to Decathlon CMA CGM for 2026, which should give Brennan a key role in the Classics and sprint finishes that suit him. Visma-Lease a Bike hope he continues to progress and surprise them.

"In the coming years, we want to help him take the step to the highest level in cycling. He may continue to surprise us," Head of Racing Grischa Niermann said.

"Matthew has really surprised us in a positive way this season. Of course, we already knew him well, because he came through our own ranks.

"As a team, we constantly adapted to his level and offered him races and challenges tailored to him. He has made big steps in his development this season, but still has a lot to learn. We see working with him as a long-term project, and that is why we are so happy that he feels the same way."