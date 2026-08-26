'For some reason, my legs aren't responding as they should' - Carlos Rodríguez looking for answers to unexplained subpar form at the Vuelta a España

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Carlos Rodriguez at the La Vuelta a España
Carlos Rodriguez at the La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three months after his surprise non-participation in the Tour de France, promising young Spanish racer Carlos Rodríguez is on a personal quest to find out why, as he puts it, "my legs aren't responding as they should," at the Vuelta a España.

But as he told a small group of reporters including Cyclingnews at the start of stage 5, the answer isn't proving easy to find.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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