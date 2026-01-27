Jay Vine won Tour Down Under with a 'significant' fracture, team reveals as he undergoes surgery

Vine finished the Tour Down Under still in the ochre jersey, but significantly hurt

Despite finishing the stage and winning the race, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) actually fractured his scaphoid in a crash on stage 5 of the Tour Down Under, his team revealed on Tuesday.

Ochre jersey-wearer Vine was involved in the crash caused by two kangaroos on Sunday's final stage, and whilst it didn't dent his ability to hold onto the race lead and claim overall victory, he finished the stage in pain and had a 'significant' injury in his wrist.

"After the race Jay reported pain in his wrist from his crash during the final stage. After medical review, it was found that he sustained a significant left wrist scaphoid fracture," UAE medical director Dr. Adrian Rotunno said.

The 30-year-old, who is still in Australia, underwent surgery on Tuesday, which the team described as 'successful', but they confirmed that: "He will be withdrawn from competition for post-op recovery and rehabilitation."

Vine was expected to take part in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, but now his return to competition is unknown. The Australians' season goals include the Giro d'Italia in May.

Having taken a minute on all his rivals on stage 2 to Corkscrew Road, Vine went into the final weekend of the Tour Down Under with a significant buffer; his lead only made more secure when fire risks and heat forced the organisers to remove Willunga Hill from stage 4.

A separate crash saw teammate and defending champion Jhonatan Narváez drop out of the race on stage 4, who suffered fractured vertebrae in the incident, whilst Vegard Stake Langen also sustained a rib injury.

Vine therefore started the final, flatter stage missing important team support, and the kangaroo-related crash was another hurdle to get over, but the race leader managed to hold onto his lead to take his second Tour Down Under title, riding with a broken wrist to do so.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG come away from the Tour Down Under with the overall win for the second year in a row, but also with significant injuries for three of their riders and severely depleted options for the weekend's racing in Victoria.