Jay Vine won Tour Down Under with a 'significant' fracture, team reveals as he undergoes surgery

Australian out of racing after breaking his wrist on stage 5 crash

STIRLING, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates – XRG and his wife Bre Vine inspect his injuries sustained from a crash during the 2026 Tour Down Under on January 25, 2026 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by James Raison/Getty Images)
Vine finished the Tour Down Under still in the ochre jersey, but significantly hurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite finishing the stage and winning the race, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) actually fractured his scaphoid in a crash on stage 5 of the Tour Down Under, his team revealed on Tuesday.

Ochre jersey-wearer Vine was involved in the crash caused by two kangaroos on Sunday's final stage, and whilst it didn't dent his ability to hold onto the race lead and claim overall victory, he finished the stage in pain and had a 'significant' injury in his wrist.

A separate crash saw teammate and defending champion Jhonatan Narváez drop out of the race on stage 4, who suffered fractured vertebrae in the incident, whilst Vegard Stake Langen also sustained a rib injury.

