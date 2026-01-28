UAE Team Emirates-XRG director Fabrizio Guidi hit with first yellow card suspension of 2026

Italian directeur sportif earned two yellow cards for driving offences at the Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: A view of the UAE Team Emirates team bike helmets on the support car during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under Think! Road Safety Men&#039;s Stage 5 from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill on January 25, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Peter Mundy/Getty Images)
UAE Team Emirates-XRG have earned the first yellow card ban of the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI handed out its first suspension of the 2026 season for repeated safety rule violations, giving UAE Team Emirates-XRG's directeur sportif Fabrizio Guidi a seven-day ban for two yellow cards earned at the Tour Down Under last week.

While guiding the team to the overall victory with Jay Vine, Guidi, 53, was found to have violated UCI rules article XII 2.12.007 6.3 for "Breach of regulations or guidelines concerning vehicle movements during the race or failure to comply with the instructions of commissaires and/or the organisation" during stage 2 and stage 5 of the Tour Down Under.

The yellow card system was introduced after a trial period in 2024, but in a whole season of racing, only two UCI licence holders were issued suspensions for multiple violations: Media moto driver Joseba Etxaburu earned two yellow cards during the Vuelta España Femenina, and Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Oscar Riesebeek was banned for a week after offences during the Baloise Belgium Tour.

