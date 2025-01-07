New UCI rules for 2025 prohibit WorldTour and ProTeam riders from racing under-23 category at Worlds

Sprint zone protocol, yellow cards, equal track distances and women's ProTeams and under-23 Worlds race in new rulebook

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 27 William Junior Lecerf of Team Belgium attacks in the breakaway during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens U23 Road Race a 1736km one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 27 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

With the new year, a slew of new and revised UCI rules go into effect for 2025, including the addition of an under-23 category for women at the world championships, the official roll-out of the 'yellow-card' system for safety violations and more specific rules surrounding sprint finishes.

One of the most significant changes relates to under-23 men who will not be able to compete in the category at the UCI Road World Championships if they are registered with a WorldTour or ProTeam, with an exception for trainees.

