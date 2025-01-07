New UCI rules for 2025 prohibit WorldTour and ProTeam riders from racing under-23 category at Worlds

With the new year, a slew of new and revised UCI rules go into effect for 2025, including the addition of an under-23 category for women at the world championships, the official roll-out of the 'yellow-card' system for safety violations and more specific rules surrounding sprint finishes.

One of the most significant changes relates to under-23 men who will not be able to compete in the category at the UCI Road World Championships if they are registered with a WorldTour or ProTeam, with an exception for trainees.

The victory of Movistar's Iván Romero in the under-23 time trial in Zurich was the fourth title in a row won by a WorldTour rider after Lorenzo Milesi, Søren Wærenskjold and Johan-Price Pejtersen.

In the UCI Road World Championships, the under-23 women will finally have their own race rather than being combined with the elite women as has been the case since 2022. However, the under-23 women and under-23 men are not allowed to compete in the category if they have raced as elites in a previous World Championships.

What this means for the first year of the women's under-23 category remains to be seen as many in this category competed in the combined race in Zurich last year.

The under-23 women do not have a similar restriction on their team registration, and WorldTour riders can compete in the category.

Yellow cards

A major talking point for the 2025 season will be the implementation of the yellow-card system that can lead to suspensions for repeat offenders of safety rules such as sticky-bottles, drafting off the team car and getting mechanical support from a moving vehicle, among others.

The system was tested during the 2024 season in WorldTour races but will expand to the ProSeries, Continental and World Championships, and Olympic Games going forward.

If a rider gets two yellow cards during the same event, they can be disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three cards in 30 days earn a rider or director a 14-day suspension. Six cards over a 52-week rolling period can result in a 30-day suspension. If the suspension falls during the off-season, it will be served during the next season.

The UCI closed a loophole in the previous rules that eliminated yellow cards as punishment for a rider who could not be properly identified by officials. The rules now force Sport Directors to identify the rider or face a CHF 2,000 fine.

Race distances

The peloton racing at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women will also get to compete over longer distances as the UCI raised the maximum distance for Worlds and Olympics to 180km, up from 160km. The UCI lowered the maximum distance range for under-23 men to 150km to 180km.

Both under-23 women and junior men races at Worlds can be from 110 to 140km long while junior women gained 20km with the change to a range of 70 to 100km, up from the previous 60-80km.

Time trial distances for elite women shifted, too. The maximum distance range is now 30-40km time trials for the Worlds and Olympics. Under-23 women can compete over 20-30km.

The UCI has also introduced equal distances for women in all track cycling events under 2025 rules. The change eliminates the women's 500 metre time trial in favour of the same 1,000 metres ('kilo') the men have raced and raises the women's individual pursuit to 4km to match the men's distance.

Men and women will also race 10km Scratch Races in both the stand-alone event and the Omnium and 10km Tempo races. Previously men raced 15km and women 10km in the Scratch Race and 10km and 7.5km in the Tempo Race. Junior men and women will now both compete over 7.5km.

Other notable changes include language regarding teams feeding riders outside of designated feed zones has been struck through and races are now required to have feed zones every 30-40km.

Sprint zone

The UCI added language allowing for the 3km rule on sprint stages to be expanded to 5km and issued a more thorough "Sprint Zone protocol". The rules were tested from June 12, 2024. The protocol has to be requested by race organisers for a certain stage or race in advance of the start.

The UCI was careful to state that, "the sprint must also be respected and preserved without being perceived as an exhibition without any sporting consequences".

Under the sprint zone protocol, riders who finish within three seconds, rather than the standard one-second gap, will be given the same time as the winner. The time is measured from the back wheel of one rider and the front wheel of the following rider. If the gap is three seconds or more, the second rider would be given a new time gap.

However, if a breakaway rider wins the stage, the gap calculation would be the standard one-second rule for the breakaway but three seconds for the chasing peloton.