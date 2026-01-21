UCI hands out first yellow card of the 2026 season on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under

Decathlon CMA CGM once again receive first yellow card of the season with Tord Gudmestad becoming the 114th rider to be shown one

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark, Oscar Chamberlain of Australia, Pierre Gautherat of France, Tord Gudmestad of Norway, Antoine L&amp;apos;Hote of France, Nicolas Prodhomme of France, Callum Scotson of Australia and Decathlon CMA CGM Team prior to the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 120.6km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Decathlon CMA CGM celebrated victory on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, while one of their riders picked up the first yellow card of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 season is the second year of the UCI's yellow card discipline system, and it hasn't taken long for a rider to fall foul of the rules and pick up a warning card this season.

Last season, stage 6 of the Tour Down Under saw Decathlon AG2R mechanic Luis Lamas Vazquez receive cycling's first yellow card for leaning out of a moving vehicle.

Gudmestad was the last man for Lund Andresen, successfully dropping him off to launch the final sprint, but it was what he did a few seconds later which saw him penalised. The 24-year-old raised an arm in celebration as Lund Andresen crossed the line, meaning he broke regulation 5.2 – 'Rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders (a teammate of a sprinter knowingly staying in the line of other riders, celebrating in the peloton, talking on the radio, or taking their hands off the handlebars inside the peloton)'.

He's the 114th rider to pick up a yellow card since the system was introduced at the start of 2025, joining big names including Tim Merlier, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Jonathan Milan on the list of riders to be shown a card.

