Vuelta a España 2026 stage 15 preview

Stage 15: Palma del Río - Córdoba

Date: September 6, 2026

Distance: 189.7km

Elevation gain: 2,853m

Start time: 12:46 CEST

Finish time:17:17 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 More climbing but this could be a small group or even another day for the opportunists (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Starting in Palma del Río, on the Guadalquivir River, stage 15 of the Vuelta a España heads towards the Sierra Morena, climbing the third-category Puerto de la Forestal and continuing to rise towards Villaviciosa de Córdoba before passing through the Sierra de Hornachuelos Natural Park. From there, the scenery changes as the riders tackle a 60km loop around the Puente Nuevo reservoir before heading south towards the finish in Córdoba, but not before the final climb, the Puerto Artafi, which crests with 36km to go.

Climbs

Puerto de la Forestal (cat. 3, 6.7km at 4.1%), km. 34.5

Alto deVillaviciosa de Córdoba (cat. 3, 5.7km at 4.8%), km. 121.5

Puerto Artafi (cat. 3, 5.9km at 5.6%), km. 153.1

Sprints

Santa Maria de Trassiera, km. 158.4km

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