Vuelta a España 2026 stage 15 preview
September 6: Palma del Río - Córdoba, 189.7km (Medium Mountains)
- Stage 15: Palma del Río - Córdoba
- Date: September 6, 2026
- Distance: 189.7km
- Elevation gain: 2,853m
- Start time: 12:46 CEST
- Finish time:17:17 CEST
Stage details
Starting in Palma del Río, on the Guadalquivir River, stage 15 of the Vuelta a España heads towards the Sierra Morena, climbing the third-category Puerto de la Forestal and continuing to rise towards Villaviciosa de Córdoba before passing through the Sierra de Hornachuelos Natural Park. From there, the scenery changes as the riders tackle a 60km loop around the Puente Nuevo reservoir before heading south towards the finish in Córdoba, but not before the final climb, the Puerto Artafi, which crests with 36km to go.
Climbs
- Puerto de la Forestal (cat. 3, 6.7km at 4.1%), km. 34.5
- Alto deVillaviciosa de Córdoba (cat. 3, 5.7km at 4.8%), km. 121.5
- Puerto Artafi (cat. 3, 5.9km at 5.6%), km. 153.1
Sprints
- Santa Maria de Trassiera, km. 158.4km
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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