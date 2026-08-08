Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering seizes maillot jaune on stage 8 with searing late attack

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes with an attack on the short but steep Chemin de l'Arieta with 6km to go, also taking the yellow jersey with one stage to go.

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) finished second with stage 7 winner and overnight GC leader Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) in third place.

Dropping Niewiadoma-Phinney and Longo Borghini just before the top of the climb, Vollering started the descent with three seconds and extended her gap to 17 seconds at the finish line.

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The win comes one day after a devastating loss on the Mont Ventoux where Vollering lost 1:16 to Niewiadoma-Phinney.

"In a stage race, you live day by day. So you can be disappointed tonight, but then the next morning you need to put on a new mask and you go again. You try again, you make a plan with the team," Vollering said.

"I think this is proof that if you really believe in something, if you really dream big about something, then it doesn't matter what it needs to take, how much pain it will cost you."

Adding the time bonus at the finish, Vollering will start the final stage around Nice in the overall lead, eight seconds ahead of Niewiadoma-Phinney.

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"Tomorrow is going to be super hard, of course. It's what I said since the beginning of the Tour: still, everything can happen on the last day, but at least I start in yellow tomorrow. And that's already a dream coming true.

"I won two stages and I have yellow on my shoulders for this moment, so that's already super special, and we're going to try everything to keep that yellow tomorrow. But I bet me and my team, we're for sure ready for it."

The 171.9km stage was dominated by a breakaway duo as Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek) had up to six minutes in hand, but they started the succession of climbs on the last 19km only 1:14 minutes ahead.

This had been reduced to a minute at the top of the Côte de Colomars, then Squiban crashed on the descent, leaving Adegeest alone in front. She started the Côte de la Ginestière with a 36-second advantage but was caught halfway up the 2.5km climb as FDJ United-Suez set a furious pace, causing splits in the peloton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only 14 riders remained at the top, and Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) kept up the pace on the rolling terrain before the unclassified Chemin de l'Arieta. Vollering attacked right at the bottom of the 450-metre, 13% climb and got a gap, but Longo Borghini came up again with Niewiadoma-Phinney on her wheel. Vollering accelerated two more times, shook off the two others just before the top, and rode to victory and yellow.

"I don't remember when exactly, maybe it was in January when I did a recon here, I saw myself taking yellow here. But it didn't make sense to me, so I forgot about it. This morning, this déjà-vu came back, and I was like, 'maybe it's true, maybe it's really how it should be'.

"I tried to remind myself during the race that I can do it, we can do it, and that we at least have to try and dig so deep, go through so much pain, I cannot describe it," said Vollering after the finish.

How it unfolded

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At 171.9km plus a 10.5km neutral zone, the stage from Sisteron to Nice was one of the longest in the history of women's cycling. After struggling through the last days, 2025 Tour winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not start the stage, bringing the size of the peloton down to 126 riders.

There were attacks from the start, with Visma-Lease a Bike being particularly active and launching moves with Daniek Hengeveld and Lieke Nooijen, but the first breaks were all quickly caught again. Squiban and Adegeest attacked after about 25km and quickly got away.

They were almost two minutes ahead already when Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to go on a solo chase, but the star veteran wasn't let go by the peloton. Instead, Morgane Coston (Ma Petite Entreprise) went away, but she never got more than 45 seconds ahead of the peloton while Squiban and Adegeest extended their gap to six minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coston was caught with 100km to go, and the front duo crested the Col de Toutes Aures, the highest point of the stage, 5:47 minutes ahead of the peloton where Liv AlUla Jayco and AG Insurance-Soudal were doing most of the work.

FDJ United-Suez joined in on the long way to Nice, down the valley of the Var river, but the gap was still 5:29 minutes at the intermediate sprint with 66.2km to go and exactly five minutes at the 50km mark.

SD Worx-Protime also started to chase with 31.5km to go and Squiban and Adegeest still 3:39 minutes up the road, and in the last 25km, the gap came down rapidly. Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) set the pace into the Col de Colomars before FDJ United-Suez took over with Juliette Berthet, reducing the peloton's deficit to one minute.

After Squiban crashed out of the breakaway, Adegeest continued alone, entering the Côte de la Ginestière 36 seconds ahead with 10.2km to go. Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) powered into the climb, cutting 30 seconds off that lead in a kilometre before swinging off and leaving Berthet to reel in Adegeest 9km from the line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gery took over from Berthet on the last 700m of the climb, reducing the group to 14 riders at the top and kept going to the foot of the Chemin de l'Arieta where Vollering attacked from the bottom, then jumped twice more to go solo and ride to victory and the maillot jaune.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Rank Name Result 1 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 4:02:39 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:17 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:17 4 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:0:38 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:0:38 6 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:38 7 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:38 8 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:38 9 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:38 10 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:38 11 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:38 12 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:0:38 13 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:1:37 14 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:1:37 15 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:1:37 16 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:1:50 17 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:1:50 18 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:50 19 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:1:50 20 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:1:50 21 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:1:50 22 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:1:50 23 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:1:50 24 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:1:50 25 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:1:50 26 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:1:50 27 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:1:50 28 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:1:50 29 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:1:50 30 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:50 31 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:1:50 32 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:1:50 33 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 0:2:10 34 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:2:10 35 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:2:10 36 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:2:10 37 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:2:10 38 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:2:10 39 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:2:10 40 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:2:10 41 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:2:10 42 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 0:2:38 43 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:2:51 44 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:3:05 45 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:3:17 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:3:22 47 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:3:22 48 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:3:22 49 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:3:22 50 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:3:22 51 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:3:35 52 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:4:08 53 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:4:31 54 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:4:31 55 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:4:31 56 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:4:31 57 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:4:31 58 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:4:31 59 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:4:38 60 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:4:38 61 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:4:38 62 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:4:38 63 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:4:38 64 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:4:38 65 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:4:38 66 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:4:38 67 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:4:38 68 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:4:44 69 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:4:44 70 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:4:44 71 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:5:05 72 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:5:05 73 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:5:05 74 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:6:46 75 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:6:46 76 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:6:46 77 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:7:29 78 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:8:34 79 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:8:34 80 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 0:8:34 81 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:9:14 82 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:9:14 83 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 0:9:14 84 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:9:14 85 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:9:14 86 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:9:14 87 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:9:14 88 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 0:9:14 89 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:9:14 90 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:9:14 91 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:9:14 92 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:9:14 93 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:9:14 94 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:9:14 95 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:9:14 96 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 0:9:14 97 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:9:14 98 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:9:14 99 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:9:14 100 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:9:14 101 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:9:14 102 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:9:14 103 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 0:9:14 104 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:9:14 105 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:9:14 106 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:10:21 107 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:10:21 108 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:10:21 109 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:10:21 110 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:10:21 111 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:10:21 112 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:10:21 113 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:10:21 114 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:10:21 115 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:10:21 116 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:10:21 117 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:11:24 118 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:11:24 119 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:11:42 120 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:11:42 121 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:11:51 122 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:12:00 123 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:12:00 124 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:12:00 125 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:12:00 126 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 0:12:00 DNS Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 126 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders Rank Name Result 1 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 4:03:17 2 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:00 3 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:1:12 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:1:12 5 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:1:12 6 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:1:12 7 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:2:27 8 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:2:39 9 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:2:44 10 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:3:53 11 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:4:00 12 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:4:27 13 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:6:51 14 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:8:36 15 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:8:36 16 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:8:36 17 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:9:43 18 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:9:43 OK Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 18 - Cell 2 OK Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 19 - Cell 2 OK Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 20 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Rank Name Result 1 UAE Team L'IMAD 12:09:30 2 EF Education-Oatly 0:1:20 3 FDJ United-Suez 0:2:07 4 SD Worx-Protime 0:2:45 5 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:2:45 6 Canyon-SRAM 0:3:53 7 Ma Petite Entreprise 0:4:17 8 Lidl-Trek 0:4:17 9 Picnic PostNL 0:4:17 10 AG Insurance-Soudal 0:5:46 11 Human Powered Health 0:6:32 12 Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:6:48 13 Fenix-Premier Tech 0:9:26 14 Uno-X Mobility 0:10:20 15 Movistar Team 0:11:36 16 Cofidis 0:12:16 17 Volkerwessels 0:13:06 18 Liv-Alula-Jayco 0:13:13 19 St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 0:13:29 20 Lotto Intermarché 0:13:41 21 Mayenne Monbana My Pie 0:14:00

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 8 Rank Name Result 1 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 28:10:18 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:08 3 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:1:12 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:3:05 5 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:3:54 6 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:4:34 7 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:5:05 8 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:5:46 9 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:6:50 10 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:7:54 11 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:10:56 12 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:14:00 13 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:15:44 14 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:19:35 15 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:21:10 16 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:22:01 17 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:23:32 18 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:23:37 19 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:26:11 20 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:29:06 21 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:29:21 22 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:31:54 23 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:32:37 24 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:33:01 25 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:33:48 26 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:35:19 27 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:39:22 28 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:40:31 29 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:40:41 30 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:43:52 31 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:45:49 32 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:49:13 33 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:51:35 34 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:52:42 35 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:56:08 36 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:58:14 37 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:59:32 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:59:42 39 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1:01:36 40 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:01:52 41 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 1:02:20 42 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 1:02:37 43 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:04:37 44 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:08:12 45 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:09:24 46 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:10:13 47 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:23 48 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:14:01 49 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:14:36 50 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:15:52 51 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:18:16 52 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:20:18 53 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 1:20:30 54 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 1:22:15 55 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1:22:42 56 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 1:22:50 57 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:22:56 58 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:22:59 59 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:23:30 60 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:24:15 61 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:25:31 62 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:25:55 63 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 1:25:58 64 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:26:21 65 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:26:31 66 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:28:28 67 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:28:43 68 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:30:14 69 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:30:59 70 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:31:25 71 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:32:56 72 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 1:34:54 73 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:35:05 74 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 1:36:51 75 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:37:38 76 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 1:38:52 77 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 1:39:43 78 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:41:31 79 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1:41:53 80 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:42:40 81 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 1:44:26 82 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 1:45:23 83 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:45:40 84 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:59 85 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:46:12 86 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:46:20 87 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:46:48 88 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:48:18 89 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 1:48:53 90 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:52:06 91 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:52:13 92 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:53:30 93 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:54:45 94 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:55:38 95 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1:55:52 96 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:57:03 97 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:58:09 98 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:01:22 99 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 2:02:05 100 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 2:03:05 101 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 2:04:27 102 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:04:34 103 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:07:23 104 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:08:23 105 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2:09:28 106 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 2:12:00 107 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 2:12:59 108 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 2:13:42 109 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:14:24 110 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:14:38 111 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:14:48 112 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:14:59 113 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:15:28 114 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 2:16:01 115 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 2:16:07 116 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:18:11 117 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:19:18 118 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 2:19:28 119 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:25:23 120 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 2:25:52 121 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 2:29:02 122 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:29:31 123 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:30:12 124 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:30:39 125 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:31:29 126 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 2:35:08

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points classification Rank Name Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 164 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 132 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 114 4 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 107 5 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 94 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 87 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 77 8 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 76 9 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 72 10 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 71 11 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 62 12 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 60 13 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 55 14 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 53 15 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 47 16 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 42 17 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 36 18 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 36 19 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 35 20 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 35 21 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 33 22 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 33 23 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 32 24 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 32 25 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 32 26 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 31 27 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 30 28 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 30 29 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 27 30 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 26 31 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 26 32 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 25 33 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 25 34 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 25 35 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 25 36 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 23 37 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 22 38 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 21 39 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 20 40 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 20 41 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 20 42 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 19 43 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 18 44 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 45 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 18 46 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 18 47 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 17 48 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 17 49 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 17 50 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 16 51 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 15 52 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 14 53 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 14 54 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 13 55 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 13 56 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 13 57 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 13 58 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12 59 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 12 60 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 12 61 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 62 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 11 63 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 10 64 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 9 65 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 9 66 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 8 67 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 8 68 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 7 69 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 7 70 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 7 71 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 6 72 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 6 73 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 5 74 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 5 75 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 5 76 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 5 77 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 78 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 4 79 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 4 80 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 4 81 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 3 82 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 3 83 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2 84 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountains classification Rank Name Result 1 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 55 2 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 21 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 20 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 5 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 14 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 12 7 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 8 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 11 9 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 10 10 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 9 11 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 8 12 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 7 13 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 7 14 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 6 15 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 6 16 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 6 17 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 5 18 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 5 19 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 20 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 3 21 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 3 22 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 3 23 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 3 24 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 3 25 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 3 26 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 27 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 2 28 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 2 29 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 30 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 2 31 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2 32 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2 33 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 1 34 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 1 35 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 1 36 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 37 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 1 38 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 39 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1 40 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 1 41 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Young riders classification Rank Name Result 1 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 28:14:12 2 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:11 3 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:4:00 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:11:50 5 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:22:17 6 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:54:20 7 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:57:58 8 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:04:18 9 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:29 10 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:10:07 11 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:19:05 12 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:27:05 13 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 1:32:57 14 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:41:46 15 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:42:18 16 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:42:26 17 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:44:24 18 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:51:44