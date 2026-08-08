Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering seizes maillot jaune on stage 8 with searing late attack

Race Results
By
Last updated

Niewiadoma-Phinney cedes race lead on unassuming climb after Ventoux triumph

Demi Vollering arrives alone to the finish in Nice
Demi Vollering wins stage 8 in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes with an attack on the short but steep Chemin de l'Arieta with 6km to go, also taking the yellow jersey with one stage to go.

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) finished second with stage 7 winner and overnight GC leader Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) in third place.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.