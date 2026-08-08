Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering seizes maillot jaune on stage 8 with searing late attack
Niewiadoma-Phinney cedes race lead on unassuming climb after Ventoux triumph
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes with an attack on the short but steep Chemin de l'Arieta with 6km to go, also taking the yellow jersey with one stage to go.
Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) finished second with stage 7 winner and overnight GC leader Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) in third place.
Dropping Niewiadoma-Phinney and Longo Borghini just before the top of the climb, Vollering started the descent with three seconds and extended her gap to 17 seconds at the finish line.
The win comes one day after a devastating loss on the Mont Ventoux where Vollering lost 1:16 to Niewiadoma-Phinney.
"In a stage race, you live day by day. So you can be disappointed tonight, but then the next morning you need to put on a new mask and you go again. You try again, you make a plan with the team," Vollering said.
"I think this is proof that if you really believe in something, if you really dream big about something, then it doesn't matter what it needs to take, how much pain it will cost you."
Adding the time bonus at the finish, Vollering will start the final stage around Nice in the overall lead, eight seconds ahead of Niewiadoma-Phinney.
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"Tomorrow is going to be super hard, of course. It's what I said since the beginning of the Tour: still, everything can happen on the last day, but at least I start in yellow tomorrow. And that's already a dream coming true.
"I won two stages and I have yellow on my shoulders for this moment, so that's already super special, and we're going to try everything to keep that yellow tomorrow. But I bet me and my team, we're for sure ready for it."
The 171.9km stage was dominated by a breakaway duo as Maëva Squiban (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek) had up to six minutes in hand, but they started the succession of climbs on the last 19km only 1:14 minutes ahead.
This had been reduced to a minute at the top of the Côte de Colomars, then Squiban crashed on the descent, leaving Adegeest alone in front. She started the Côte de la Ginestière with a 36-second advantage but was caught halfway up the 2.5km climb as FDJ United-Suez set a furious pace, causing splits in the peloton.
Only 14 riders remained at the top, and Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) kept up the pace on the rolling terrain before the unclassified Chemin de l'Arieta. Vollering attacked right at the bottom of the 450-metre, 13% climb and got a gap, but Longo Borghini came up again with Niewiadoma-Phinney on her wheel. Vollering accelerated two more times, shook off the two others just before the top, and rode to victory and yellow.
"I don't remember when exactly, maybe it was in January when I did a recon here, I saw myself taking yellow here. But it didn't make sense to me, so I forgot about it. This morning, this déjà-vu came back, and I was like, 'maybe it's true, maybe it's really how it should be'.
"I tried to remind myself during the race that I can do it, we can do it, and that we at least have to try and dig so deep, go through so much pain, I cannot describe it," said Vollering after the finish.
How it unfolded
At 171.9km plus a 10.5km neutral zone, the stage from Sisteron to Nice was one of the longest in the history of women's cycling. After struggling through the last days, 2025 Tour winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not start the stage, bringing the size of the peloton down to 126 riders.
There were attacks from the start, with Visma-Lease a Bike being particularly active and launching moves with Daniek Hengeveld and Lieke Nooijen, but the first breaks were all quickly caught again. Squiban and Adegeest attacked after about 25km and quickly got away.
They were almost two minutes ahead already when Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to go on a solo chase, but the star veteran wasn't let go by the peloton. Instead, Morgane Coston (Ma Petite Entreprise) went away, but she never got more than 45 seconds ahead of the peloton while Squiban and Adegeest extended their gap to six minutes.
Coston was caught with 100km to go, and the front duo crested the Col de Toutes Aures, the highest point of the stage, 5:47 minutes ahead of the peloton where Liv AlUla Jayco and AG Insurance-Soudal were doing most of the work.
FDJ United-Suez joined in on the long way to Nice, down the valley of the Var river, but the gap was still 5:29 minutes at the intermediate sprint with 66.2km to go and exactly five minutes at the 50km mark.
SD Worx-Protime also started to chase with 31.5km to go and Squiban and Adegeest still 3:39 minutes up the road, and in the last 25km, the gap came down rapidly. Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) set the pace into the Col de Colomars before FDJ United-Suez took over with Juliette Berthet, reducing the peloton's deficit to one minute.
After Squiban crashed out of the breakaway, Adegeest continued alone, entering the Côte de la Ginestière 36 seconds ahead with 10.2km to go. Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) powered into the climb, cutting 30 seconds off that lead in a kilometre before swinging off and leaving Berthet to reel in Adegeest 9km from the line.
Gery took over from Berthet on the last 700m of the climb, reducing the group to 14 riders at the top and kept going to the foot of the Chemin de l'Arieta where Vollering attacked from the bottom, then jumped twice more to go solo and ride to victory and the maillot jaune.
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
4:02:39
|
2
|
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:0:17
|
3
|
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:0:17
|
4
|
Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:0:38
|
5
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:0:38
|
6
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:0:38
|
7
|
Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:0:38
|
8
|
Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:0:38
|
9
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:0:38
|
10
|
Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:0:38
|
11
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:0:38
|
12
|
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
|
0:0:38
|
13
|
Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:1:37
|
14
|
Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:1:37
|
15
|
Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:1:37
|
16
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:1:50
|
17
|
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
0:1:50
|
18
|
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:1:50
|
19
|
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:1:50
|
20
|
Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:1:50
|
21
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:1:50
|
22
|
Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:1:50
|
23
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:1:50
|
24
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:1:50
|
25
|
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:1:50
|
26
|
Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:1:50
|
27
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
0:1:50
|
28
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:1:50
|
29
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:1:50
|
30
|
Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:1:50
|
31
|
Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:1:50
|
32
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:1:50
|
33
|
Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis
|
0:2:10
|
34
|
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:2:10
|
35
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:2:10
|
36
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:2:10
|
37
|
Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:2:10
|
38
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
|
0:2:10
|
39
|
Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:2:10
|
40
|
Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:2:10
|
41
|
Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:2:10
|
42
|
Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:2:38
|
43
|
Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:2:51
|
44
|
Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis
|
0:3:05
|
45
|
Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:3:17
|
46
|
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:3:22
|
47
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:3:22
|
48
|
Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:3:22
|
49
|
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:3:22
|
50
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:3:22
|
51
|
Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:3:35
|
52
|
Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:4:08
|
53
|
Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:4:31
|
54
|
Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:4:31
|
55
|
Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:4:31
|
56
|
Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:4:31
|
57
|
Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:4:31
|
58
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:4:31
|
59
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:4:38
|
60
|
Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:4:38
|
61
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|
0:4:38
|
62
|
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:4:38
|
63
|
Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:4:38
|
64
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health
|
0:4:38
|
65
|
Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:4:38
|
66
|
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:4:38
|
67
|
Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:4:38
|
68
|
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:4:44
|
69
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:4:44
|
70
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
|
0:4:44
|
71
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:5:05
|
72
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
0:5:05
|
73
|
Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:5:05
|
74
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:6:46
|
75
|
Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:6:46
|
76
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:6:46
|
77
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:7:29
|
78
|
Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:8:34
|
79
|
Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:8:34
|
80
|
Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:8:34
|
81
|
Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:9:14
|
82
|
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:9:14
|
83
|
Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team
|
0:9:14
|
84
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:9:14
|
85
|
Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:9:14
|
86
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
0:9:14
|
87
|
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:9:14
|
88
|
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team
|
0:9:14
|
89
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
0:9:14
|
90
|
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:9:14
|
91
|
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:9:14
|
92
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|
0:9:14
|
93
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:9:14
|
94
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:9:14
|
95
|
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:9:14
|
96
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
0:9:14
|
97
|
Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:9:14
|
98
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:9:14
|
99
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:9:14
|
100
|
Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:9:14
|
101
|
Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:9:14
|
102
|
Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:9:14
|
103
|
Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:9:14
|
104
|
Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:9:14
|
105
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:9:14
|
106
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:10:21
|
107
|
Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
0:10:21
|
108
|
Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:10:21
|
109
|
Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:10:21
|
110
|
Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:10:21
|
111
|
Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:10:21
|
112
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:10:21
|
113
|
Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:10:21
|
114
|
Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:10:21
|
115
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:10:21
|
116
|
Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:10:21
|
117
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:11:24
|
118
|
Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:11:24
|
119
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:11:42
|
120
|
Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:11:42
|
121
|
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:11:51
|
122
|
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:12:00
|
123
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:12:00
|
124
|
Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:12:00
|
125
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:12:00
|
126
|
Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis
|
0:12:00
|
DNS
|
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
4:03:17
|
2
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:0:00
|
3
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:1:12
|
4
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:1:12
|
5
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
0:1:12
|
6
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:1:12
|
7
|
Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis
|
0:2:27
|
8
|
Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:2:39
|
9
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:2:44
|
10
|
Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:3:53
|
11
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health
|
0:4:00
|
12
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
0:4:27
|
13
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:6:51
|
14
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|
0:8:36
|
15
|
Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:8:36
|
16
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:8:36
|
17
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:9:43
|
18
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:9:43
|
OK
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
OK
|
Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
OK
|
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
UAE Team L'IMAD
|
12:09:30
|
2
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
0:1:20
|
3
|
FDJ United-Suez
|
0:2:07
|
4
|
SD Worx-Protime
|
0:2:45
|
5
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:2:45
|
6
|
Canyon-SRAM
|
0:3:53
|
7
|
Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:4:17
|
8
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:4:17
|
9
|
Picnic PostNL
|
0:4:17
|
10
|
AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:5:46
|
11
|
Human Powered Health
|
0:6:32
|
12
|
Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:6:48
|
13
|
Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:9:26
|
14
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:10:20
|
15
|
Movistar Team
|
0:11:36
|
16
|
Cofidis
|
0:12:16
|
17
|
Volkerwessels
|
0:13:06
|
18
|
Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
0:13:13
|
19
|
St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
0:13:29
|
20
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
0:13:41
|
21
|
Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
0:14:00
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
28:10:18
|
2
|
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:0:08
|
3
|
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
|
0:1:12
|
4
|
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:3:05
|
5
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
0:3:54
|
6
|
Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:4:34
|
7
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:5:05
|
8
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:5:46
|
9
|
Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:6:50
|
10
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
0:7:54
|
11
|
Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:10:56
|
12
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
|
0:14:00
|
13
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:15:44
|
14
|
Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:19:35
|
15
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:21:10
|
16
|
Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:22:01
|
17
|
Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:23:32
|
18
|
Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:23:37
|
19
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:26:11
|
20
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:29:06
|
21
|
Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:29:21
|
22
|
Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:31:54
|
23
|
Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:32:37
|
24
|
Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:33:01
|
25
|
Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:33:48
|
26
|
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:35:19
|
27
|
Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:39:22
|
28
|
Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:40:31
|
29
|
Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:40:41
|
30
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
|
0:43:52
|
31
|
Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:45:49
|
32
|
Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:49:13
|
33
|
Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:51:35
|
34
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:52:42
|
35
|
Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
0:56:08
|
36
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:58:14
|
37
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:59:32
|
38
|
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:59:42
|
39
|
Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
1:01:36
|
40
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
1:01:52
|
41
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
1:02:20
|
42
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
1:02:37
|
43
|
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1:04:37
|
44
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health
|
1:08:12
|
45
|
Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
1:09:24
|
46
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
1:10:13
|
47
|
Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:11:23
|
48
|
Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|
1:14:01
|
49
|
Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
1:14:36
|
50
|
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:15:52
|
51
|
Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1:18:16
|
52
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:20:18
|
53
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
1:20:30
|
54
|
Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime
|
1:22:15
|
55
|
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
1:22:42
|
56
|
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
1:22:50
|
57
|
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
1:22:56
|
58
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:22:59
|
59
|
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:23:30
|
60
|
Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
1:24:15
|
61
|
Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1:25:31
|
62
|
Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
1:25:55
|
63
|
Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly
|
1:25:58
|
64
|
Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
1:26:21
|
65
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:26:31
|
66
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:28:28
|
67
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
1:28:43
|
68
|
Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
1:30:14
|
69
|
Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis
|
1:30:59
|
70
|
Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1:31:25
|
71
|
Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
1:32:56
|
72
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|
1:34:54
|
73
|
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
1:35:05
|
74
|
Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:36:51
|
75
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
1:37:38
|
76
|
Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team
|
1:38:52
|
77
|
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
|
1:39:43
|
78
|
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:41:31
|
79
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
1:41:53
|
80
|
Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1:42:40
|
81
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
1:44:26
|
82
|
Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis
|
1:45:23
|
83
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:45:40
|
84
|
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:45:59
|
85
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|
1:46:12
|
86
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1:46:20
|
87
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
1:46:48
|
88
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
1:48:18
|
89
|
Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly
|
1:48:53
|
90
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:52:06
|
91
|
Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
1:52:13
|
92
|
Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
1:53:30
|
93
|
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1:54:45
|
94
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:55:38
|
95
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
1:55:52
|
96
|
Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
1:57:03
|
97
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:58:09
|
98
|
Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
2:01:22
|
99
|
Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
2:02:05
|
100
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
2:03:05
|
101
|
Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis
|
2:04:27
|
102
|
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
2:04:34
|
103
|
Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
2:07:23
|
104
|
Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
2:08:23
|
105
|
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team
|
2:09:28
|
106
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
2:12:00
|
107
|
Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
2:12:59
|
108
|
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
2:13:42
|
109
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
2:14:24
|
110
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
2:14:38
|
111
|
Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
2:14:48
|
112
|
Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
2:14:59
|
113
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
2:15:28
|
114
|
Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis
|
2:16:01
|
115
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
2:16:07
|
116
|
Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
2:18:11
|
117
|
Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
2:19:18
|
118
|
Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
2:19:28
|
119
|
Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
2:25:23
|
120
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
2:25:52
|
121
|
Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché
|
2:29:02
|
122
|
Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
2:29:31
|
123
|
Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
2:30:12
|
124
|
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
2:30:39
|
125
|
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
2:31:29
|
126
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
2:35:08
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
164
|
2
|
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
132
|
3
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|
114
|
4
|
Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
107
|
5
|
Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly
|
94
|
6
|
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
87
|
7
|
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
77
|
8
|
Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly
|
76
|
9
|
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
|
72
|
10
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
71
|
11
|
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
62
|
12
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
60
|
13
|
Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
55
|
14
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
53
|
15
|
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
47
|
16
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
42
|
17
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
36
|
18
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
36
|
19
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
35
|
20
|
Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
35
|
21
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
33
|
22
|
Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
33
|
23
|
Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
32
|
24
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
32
|
25
|
Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis
|
32
|
26
|
Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
31
|
27
|
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
30
|
28
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
30
|
29
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
27
|
30
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
26
|
31
|
Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
26
|
32
|
Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis
|
25
|
33
|
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
25
|
34
|
Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|
25
|
35
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
25
|
36
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
23
|
37
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
|
22
|
38
|
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
21
|
39
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
20
|
40
|
Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché
|
20
|
41
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
20
|
42
|
Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
19
|
43
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
|
18
|
44
|
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
18
|
45
|
Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
18
|
46
|
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
18
|
47
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
17
|
48
|
Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
17
|
49
|
Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis
|
17
|
50
|
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
16
|
51
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
15
|
52
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
14
|
53
|
Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
14
|
54
|
Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
13
|
55
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
13
|
56
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
13
|
57
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
13
|
58
|
Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
12
|
59
|
Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
12
|
60
|
Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly
|
12
|
61
|
Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
12
|
62
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
11
|
63
|
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
|
10
|
64
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
9
|
65
|
Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
9
|
66
|
Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie
|
8
|
67
|
Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly
|
8
|
68
|
Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
7
|
69
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
7
|
70
|
Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
7
|
71
|
Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
6
|
72
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
6
|
73
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|
5
|
74
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
5
|
75
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
5
|
76
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
5
|
77
|
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
4
|
78
|
Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
4
|
79
|
Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
4
|
80
|
Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime
|
4
|
81
|
Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
3
|
82
|
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
|
3
|
83
|
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team
|
2
|
84
|
Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
55
|
2
|
Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis
|
21
|
3
|
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
20
|
4
|
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|
18
|
5
|
Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
14
|
6
|
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
12
|
7
|
Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
12
|
8
|
Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
11
|
9
|
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
|
10
|
10
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
9
|
11
|
Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
8
|
12
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
7
|
13
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
7
|
14
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
6
|
15
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
6
|
16
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
6
|
17
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
5
|
18
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
5
|
19
|
Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
4
|
20
|
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
|
3
|
21
|
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
|
3
|
22
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
3
|
23
|
Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly
|
3
|
24
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
|
3
|
25
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
3
|
26
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
3
|
27
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
2
|
28
|
Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
2
|
29
|
Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
2
|
30
|
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
2
|
31
|
Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
2
|
32
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
2
|
33
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
1
|
34
|
Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1
|
35
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
1
|
36
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
1
|
37
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|
1
|
38
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
1
|
39
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|
1
|
40
|
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels
|
1
|
41
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
1
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|
28:14:12
|
2
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD
|
0:1:11
|
3
|
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
0:4:00
|
4
|
Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:11:50
|
5
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:22:17
|
6
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93
|
0:54:20
|
7
|
Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:57:58
|
8
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health
|
1:04:18
|
9
|
Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|
1:07:29
|
10
|
Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|
1:10:07
|
11
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:19:05
|
12
|
Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis
|
1:27:05
|
13
|
Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis
|
1:32:57
|
14
|
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
1:41:46
|
15
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|
1:42:18
|
16
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1:42:26
|
17
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
1:44:24
|
18
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
1:51:44
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
UAE Team L'IMAD
|
84:44:37
|
2
|
FDJ United-Suez
|
0:34:27
|
3
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:35:11
|
4
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
0:35:55
|
5
|
Lidl-Trek
|
0:36:29
|
6
|
Canyon-SRAM
|
0:48:26
|
7
|
AG Insurance-Soudal
|
1:08:29
|
8
|
Human Powered Health
|
1:16:23
|
9
|
SD Worx-Protime
|
1:23:06
|
10
|
Movistar Team
|
1:38:56
|
11
|
Fenix-Premier Tech
|
2:05:17
|
12
|
Ma Petite Entreprise
|
2:11:43
|
13
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
2:38:20
|
14
|
Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
2:40:49
|
15
|
Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
2:59:59
|
16
|
St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
3:20:30
|
17
|
Cofidis
|
3:44:53
|
18
|
Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
3:58:55
|
19
|
Picnic PostNL
|
4:05:35
|
20
|
Volkerwessels
|
4:54:04
|
21
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
5:59:08
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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