Tour de Suisse past winners
Champions 1933-2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2024
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
2023
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2022
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2021
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
2020
race cancelled
2019
Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2018
Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2017
Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha-Alpecin
2016
Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
2015
Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
2014
Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
2013
Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2012
Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2011
Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010
Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2009
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2008
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2007
Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2006
Koldo Gil (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2005
Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2004
Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2003
Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002
Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast
2001
Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal-Berryfloor
2000
Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin
1999
Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
1998
Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1997
Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
1996
Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1995
Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria
1994
Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
1993
Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1992
Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1991
Luc Roosen (Bel) Tulip Computers
1990
Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
1989
Beat Breu (Sui) Domex-Weinmann
1988
Helmut Wechselberger (Aut) Malvor-Bottecchia-Sidi
1987
Andy Hampsten (USA) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise
1986
Andy Hampsten (USA) La Vie Claire
1985
Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
1984
Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
1983
Sean Kelly (IRL) Sem-France Loire
1982
Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1981
Beat Breu (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
1980
Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved
1979
Wilfried Wesemael (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1978
Paul Wellens (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1977
Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1976
Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1975
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle
1974
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973
José-Manuel Fuente (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
1972
Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1971
Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970
Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1969
Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1968
Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1967
Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
1966
Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
1965
Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1964
Rolf Maurer (Sui)
1963
Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
1962
Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1961
Attilio Moresi (Sui)
1960
Alfred Ruegg (Sui)
1959
Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1958
Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1957
Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1956
Rolf Graf (Sui)
1955
Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1954
Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1953
Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1952
Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1951
Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1950
Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1949
Gottfried Weilenmann, Jr. (Sui)
1948
Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1947
Gino Bartali (Ita)
1946
Gino Bartali (Ita)
1945-1943
No race
1942
Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1941
Josef Wagner (Sui)
1940
No race
1939
Robert Zimmermann (Sui)
1938
Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
1937
Karl Litschi (Sui)
1936
Henri Garnier (Bel)
1935
Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
1934
Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
1933
Max Bulla (Aut)
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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