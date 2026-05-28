Tour de Suisse past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1933-2025

STOCKHUTTE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 22: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as - Yellow leader jersey winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse 2025, Stage 8 a 10km individual time trial stage from Beckenried to Stockhutte 1268m / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Stockhutte, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida won the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour de Suisse past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo

2022

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

2021

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

2020

race cancelled

2019

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2018

Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2017

Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha-Alpecin

2016

Miguel Ángel López (Astana)

2015

Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha

2014

Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida

2013

Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team

2012

Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team

2011

Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack

2010

Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

2009

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank

2008

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas

2007

Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne

2006

Koldo Gil (Esp) Saunier Duval-Prodir

2005

Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

2004

Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team

2003

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom

2002

Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast

2001

Lance Armstrong (USA) US Postal-Berryfloor

2000

Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin

1999

Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola

1998

Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi

1997

Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino

1996

Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni

1995

Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria

1994

Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio

1993

Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea

1992

Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea

1991

Luc Roosen (Bel) Tulip Computers

1990

Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde

1989

Beat Breu (Sui) Domex-Weinmann

1988

Helmut Wechselberger (Aut) Malvor-Bottecchia-Sidi

1987

Andy Hampsten (USA) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise

1986

Andy Hampsten (USA) La Vie Claire

1985

Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic

1984

Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Cilo-Aufina

1983

Sean Kelly (IRL) Sem-France Loire

1982

Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo

1981

Beat Breu (Sui) Cilo-Aufina

1980

Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved

1979

Wilfried Wesemael (Bel) TI-Raleigh

1978

Paul Wellens (Bel) TI-Raleigh

1977

Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda

1976

Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh

1975

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle

1974

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1973

José-Manuel Fuente (Esp) Kas-Kaskol

1972

Louis Pfenninger (Sui)

1971

Georges Pintens (Bel)

1970

Roberto Poggiali (Ita)

1969

Vittorio Adorni (Ita)

1968

Louis Pfenninger (Sui)

1967

Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni

1966

Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)

1965

Franco Bitossi (Ita)

1964

Rolf Maurer (Sui)

1963

Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)

1962

Hans Junkermann (Ger)

1961

Attilio Moresi (Sui)

1960

Alfred Ruegg (Sui)

1959

Hans Junkermann (Ger)

1958

Pasquale Fornara (Ita)

1957

Pasquale Fornara (Ita)

1956

Rolf Graf (Sui)

1955

Hugo Koblet (Sui)

1954

Pasquale Fornara (Ita)

1953

Hugo Koblet (Sui)

1952

Pasquale Fornara (Ita)

1951

Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)

1950

Hugo Koblet (Sui)

1949

Gottfried Weilenmann, Jr. (Sui)

1948

Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)

1947

Gino Bartali (Ita)

1946

Gino Bartali (Ita)

1945-1943

No race

1942

Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)

1941

Josef Wagner (Sui)

1940

No race

1939

Robert Zimmermann (Sui)

1938

Giovanni Valetti (Ita)

1937

Karl Litschi (Sui)

1936

Henri Garnier (Bel)

1935

Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)

1934

Ludwig Geyer (Ger)

1933

Max Bulla (Aut)

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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